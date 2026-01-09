A South African online marketing specialist shared a video explaining why finding a job internationally is better than looking in SA

The man said finding work in SA and internationally is at the same level of hassle

South Africans asked questions about taxes and whether they need a passport

A young man taking a selfie. Images:@arnoldmohapi

TikToker @arnoldmohapi, an online marketing and branding specialist who shares career and business advice on his page, posted a video on 8 January 2026 explaining his career choice to work abroad while sitting in his home's living area. He gave a friendly reminder that finding a job in SA and finding one internationally is going to be the same level of hassle, so you might as well make dollars while you're at it. He suggested going internationally because he's been doing that since he was 19, and he answered five questions people might have about how to get those international jobs and start making dollars.

The first question was where to apply. The man explained that this isn't like South Africa, where companies hire 70 employees all at once. International companies, especially ones that work remotely, hire for very specific, specialised roles. He mentioned that you're not looking for a company, you're looking for a position. He mentioned websites like LinkedIn and other job listing platforms.

The second tip was to specialise in something. He explained that he specialised in marketing, but said people can specialise in their own thing that's relevant in the international economy.

The third tip was about what to write on a CV. He said to not use Microsoft Word. He explained that it needed to be something that could be clearly read by AI for the screening process. He suggested people use ChatGPT to refine the content or use resume.io to build the entire thing.

The fourth tip was about interviews. He said the biggest hack that has helped him is watching Netflix, watching YouTube, and staying up to date with pop culture. He explained that from his experience, remote teams want people they can actually like. There are a lot of team-building meetings in which they play games, discuss series and talk about their cats. If you can hold a conversation that's not work-related, you're more likely to be hired.

The fifth tip was about getting paid. He recommended using Wise.com instead of PayPal, which people always complain about.

People question international jobs

Netizens wanted to find out more and asked TikToker @arnoldmohapi for more details:

@Write On Angel complained:

"My company wants me to disclose all the side hustles 😭😭😭."

@Ceenamile shared:

"I'm also studying digital marketing on Coursera ❤️"

@Nothando Masimula gushed:

"Online work has changed my life! Aybo 🥲😭🙌🏾"

@Leah_87 asked:

"Advice for 2025 matriculantes who want to start making money instead of the traditional route of going to college/university."

@greenteacoco_ questioned:

"Can you talk about taxes. I'm an ESL teacher, and I don't even know where to start with my taxes 😬"

