A content creator revealed how LinkedIn Learning's free short courses can help locals secure remote work opportunities in high-demand fields like AI and software engineering

The platform offers thousands of recognized courses taught by industry experts, with options ranging from business and technology to creative skills certification

While some courses become paid after the trial period, many TikTok users confirmed completing certifications and landing jobs through the platform

One woman shared a video showing how Mzansi could get access to free courses and then remote jobs.

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok video is giving hope to South Africans seeking remote work opportunities through online learning. Content creator @samupertyzuluofficial shared valuable information about free LinkedIn Learning courses, highlighting how these certifications can boost employment prospects in the digital age. In her video, she wrote:

"Plug for free short courses that can land you remote jobs. LinkedIn Learning, and they're recognized👩🏽‍💻"

She emphasized the importance of building a strong portfolio through recognized certifications, particularly for those looking to enter the tech industry without formal qualifications.

Watch the TikTok video below.

In-demand course categories

The platform's extensive catalogue includes specialized courses in artificial intelligence and machine learning, with certifications that are recognized globally. Business analysis courses cover data visualization, process mapping, and stakeholder management, while software engineering programs teach popular programming languages like Python and Java. Project management certifications are also available, offering training in both traditional and agile methodologies.

For those interested in creative fields, LinkedIn Learning offers courses in graphic design, video editing, and digital marketing. The platform's technology track includes cybersecurity, cloud computing, and database management. Each course comes with practical assignments and real-world projects that help build a professional portfolio.

Beyond technical skills, the platform provides courses in professional development, including resume writing, interview preparation, and remote work best practices. Users can access career path guidance and industry insights from experienced professionals, helping them make informed decisions about their professional journey.

Success stories and user experiences

@Sis_Phindile shared her success:

"I did data analysis, cyber security awareness, the list is endless ❤️❤️🥺"

@RoseCoetzee inquired about costs:

"It popped 'start free month', so after a month, do we pay?"

@NgiphileM expressed enthusiasm:

"I'm in, thank you 😊 starting with the first one 🙏"

@poomzilledaddy.d_angel showed gratitude:

"Thank you so much, babe. kodwa l wish ngabe your name is there to be specific ukuthi sizwengawe not just TikTok. Thank you so much God bless."

@BK-SEPTEMBER asked for guidance:

"Please help, how do I unlock the course?"

SamupertyZulu responded:

"Sign up and click the course you want, then it will take you to LinkedIn learning."

