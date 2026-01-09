A South African man’s claim about giving his wife a R30,000 weekly allowance sparked widespread discussion about money and marriage

The story highlighted themes of loyalty, gratitude, and how financial success can reshape relationship dynamics

Screenshots of the payments added fuel to the debate, blurring the line between inspiration and disbelief

What began as a simple explanation of gratitude quickly turned into a mirror reflecting South Africans’ hopes, pressures, and complicated feelings about love, money, and what partnership should look like when success finally arrives.

The picture on the left showed Gabriel Mapasa posing. Image: sirgabrielmapasa

Source: TikTok

A South African man left social media stunned after revealing that he gives his wife a R30,000 allowance every week. The video was posted by Ladylondie Sjeks on Facebook on 8 January 2026, where the man openly shared screenshots of the payments as proof. He explained that every Monday, he transfers the amount to his wife, and on one particular week, he doubled it to R60,000. According to him, the gesture is rooted in gratitude, as his wife stood by him during a time when he had nothing. He also made it clear that she does not need to work a day in her life.

In South Africa, conversations around money in relationships often expose deeper tensions about gender roles, financial power, and expectations within marriage. With the rising cost of living, many households rely on two incomes just to stay afloat, making the idea of a single-income household feel out of reach for most. The man’s claim cut through that reality, presenting a version of marriage where provision is framed as appreciation rather than obligation. His explanation focused less on flexing wealth and more on rewarding loyalty, something many people believe is rare once financial success arrives.

Money, marriage and modern expectations

The video spread quickly because it tapped into aspiration and disbelief at the same time. Screenshots of the transfers made the story feel tangible, while the weekly nature of the payments sparked debate. Some viewers related to the idea of supporting a partner who believed in you before success, while others questioned whether such arrangements are realistic or healthy.

Many people admired the sentiment behind the gesture, seeing it as a reminder that love and support during hard times can change lives later on. Others viewed it as unrealistic for most South Africans, given the country’s economic pressures.

The screenshot on the left captured a man talking about his wife. Image: Ladylondie Sjeks

Source: Facebook

Here’s what Mzansi said

Thandi MaNcube commented:

“And you're telling us because?”

Puppeteer NoOne Mhlongo commented:

“I wanna show this to my man, maybe something might change ngeke wazi”

Nosipho Nos Nkosi MaDlamini commented:

“My man thinks it's AI”

Thabiso Treat Hleta commented:

“I was motivated until the word forex came in”

Ronnie Tse commented:

“30,000 x 4 = that’s 120k a month. Ayi amanga akho is not making sure, if only uthena 30k a month. Just maybe we would have bought your story”

Cheryl Molefe commented:

“It's not about the amount, it's about the principle behind it. It's only fair for husbands to give their wives cash, whether she's working or not. It's about showing love and appreciation; it can be whatever amount you can afford as a man”

Chris Sekoboto Escobar commented:

“There I was cheering him on like ‘you go, boy!’ till the fateful forex reason appeared”

Mpho Motsiri commented:

“Wonder what happens if you can't send R30k every week anymore.”

Check out the Facebook reel below:

