A woman shared her weekly delivery driver's pay slip, revealing how gig work earnings are structured

The viral post offered insight into fees, tips and deductions behind Takealot and Mr D driver deliveries

The TikTok video sparked conversation about income transparency and flexible work in South Africa

What looked like a simple payslip turned into a bigger conversation about hustle culture, real earnings and the cost of making money on the road.

A South African woman @kamomomo5 sparked conversation online after sharing her delivery driver's pay slip, offering a rare look into what gig workers actually earn. The video, posted on January 13, 2026, showed the woman responding to a question about her monthly income. In the clip, she revealed her weekly earnings as a Takealot and Mr D delivery driver, explaining that drivers are paid weekly. The payslip displayed detailed breakdowns of food and grocery deliveries, distance fees, tips, deductions, and insurance, totalling R1,915.44, giving viewers insight into how her final pay total was calculated.

Gig economy jobs like delivery driving have grown rapidly in South Africa, especially as rising unemployment pushes many people to seek flexible income options. Platforms such as Takealot and Mr D offer drivers control over their schedules, but earnings can vary depending on hours worked, location, fuel costs and demand. While some see delivery driving as a side hustle, others rely on it as a primary source of income, making transparency around pay an important conversation for workers navigating this space.

Gig work and real earnings

The video by user @kamomomo5 quickly gained traction because many South Africans are curious about real take-home pay in the gig economy. Seeing an actual payslip, rather than estimates or assumptions, helped people understand how multiple small fees, tips and distances add up over a week. The breakdown also highlighted how deductions affect final earnings, something many viewers said they had never fully considered before.

Reactions showed a mix of surprise, curiosity and reflection from the salary transparency. Some felt the earnings showed the potential of delivery driving when done consistently, while others focused on the effort required to reach those figures.

Here’s what Mzansi said

MrMega said:

“This salary fluctuates; some weeks are bad except at the end, just like e-hailing.”

SIR LERATO RAMPA said:

“It's not bad, guys, R7 660 a month.”

The.sybok95 said:

“Since when are we using a car get school kids, too? So after you drop them off at school, you push Takealot, then after school u drop and continue.”

Ndumiso Nondaba Zondi said:

“My sister, what are the criteria of Takealot bcs I have all the things they're looking for, just that my licence is new, is it can be disadvantage of not hiring me?”

Dibuseng_K said:

“Is it compulsory to have 3rd party insurance? they wanted proof of 3rd party insurance at my nearest branch.”

Moiloa said:

“To be honest, Uber Eats is better than Mr D.”

Bridgyrams said:

“Weekly?? aowa ekare o maaka. We get paid every fortnight.”

Mduduzi_iii said:

“I respect everyone who works at take alot and Mr D more especially when using a car.”

