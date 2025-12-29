A real payslip from a junior cloud engineer offered South Africans a transparent look into tech earnings

The viral brief breakdown sparked deeper conversations about career choices, skills and growth in IT

South African viewers online connected the numbers to real-life decisions about education and work

One real payslip shifted cloud engineering from a distant dream into a practical career goal, giving South Africans a rare look at what early success in tech can actually look like.

A recent video posted by @school_of_it on 27 December 2025 sparked conversation after showing the payslip of a junior cloud engineer. The clip was shared in response to a comment asking about cloud engineering salaries and featured a clear screenshot of a real payslip. It showed a current monthly pay of R28,500 and a year-to-date amount of R162,000, along with company contributions and deductions. The breakdown gave viewers a rare and transparent look at what an entry-level professional in the tech space actually earns.

Cloud engineering continues to grow as more companies move their systems online, creating demand for skilled professionals who manage cloud infrastructure. According to Indeed, the average cloud engineer salary in South Africa sits around R43,527 per month, depending on experience, location and employer. Junior roles typically start lower but can increase rapidly with certifications and hands-on experience. The payslip shared reflected someone still early in their career, balancing growth with real workplace responsibility.

When numbers meet reality

The TikTok account by @school_of_it posts content around salaries in the tech industry, to give people a glimpse of the pay gaps and to create transparency. The video gained momentum because many young South Africans are exploring tech careers and want honest information rather than promises. Seeing an actual payslip made the profession feel real and attainable, especially for students and career-switchers. It sparked conversations about qualifications, career paths and whether tech offers better financial stability than traditional jobs.

Reactions from netizens showed curiosity, motivation and debate. Many appreciated the transparency, while others questioned how to enter the field or grow within it. The post left viewers thinking differently about IT careers and what is possible with the right skills. For many, it shifted cloud engineering from an abstract idea to a tangible opportunity.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Mfundo Nkosi wrote:

“Not bad. I wish I had done IT certifications instead of going to University.”

Beaulah wrote:

“What are your thoughts on Cloud Computing and DevOps Course with AI/ML with Regenesys?”

MPE_Hatchery wrote:

“Which skill set is great to have in the IT sector?”

Bongeni wrote:

“Which is more suited for the job market in SA between AWS and Azure?”

Katlehomakosholo wrote:

“Hey, may you please do the Ux Designer salary next. Much appreciated. 🙏🏽”

Black Scholes wrote:

“Thanks for this info. Can you please help out with info on how to be a blockchain developer?”

Flying Laptop wrote:

“Get about the same as a junior full-stack developer with 2 years of experience.”

James Bond 007 wrote:

“Tax hits, yoh!”

Check out the TikTok video below:

