Mzansi Man Vents About Things He Won’t Pay for in 2026, SA Relates

A South African man has sparked widespread conversation online after sharing a candid video outlining the expenses he refused to pay for in 2026, with many viewers saying his views strongly reflected their own financial realities.

In the clip, which has been circulating on social media, the man who goes by the TikTok handle @katlego_kala explained that receiving a salary increase does not mean he plans to upgrade his lifestyle. He bluntly stated that he had no intention of spending money to impress people who "will not even buy me airtime," a comment that quickly resonated with cash-strapped South Africans navigating the rising cost of living.

@katlego_kala went on to call out monthly subscriptions, saying any service he does not use within a month stops being a subscription and becomes a "donation." His remarks struck a chord with viewers who admitted they were paying for multiple platforms they rarely use but struggle to cancel.

He also listed other expenses he plans to avoid, including expensive brand names, frequent takeaways, fast-fashion purchases and excessive bank fees. According to him, these costs quietly drain finances without offering long-term value. Instead, he emphasised being more intentional about where his money goes.

The video posted on TikTok on 24 December 2025 took a more reflective turn when he spoke about entering his 30s, saying this stage of his life is focused on saving money and "sleeping well at night." The social media user @katlego_kala, based in Johannesburg, explained that financial peace and stability now outweigh the pressure to appear successful or keep up with trends.

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, describing the man as realistic, financially woke and fact-speaking. Many admitted they felt personally called out, especially about subscriptions and unnecessary spending. Others said the clip encouraged them to reassess their own habits ahead of the new year.

The video has since become part of a broader online discussion about mindful spending, financial discipline and redefining success in tough economic times, with many South Africans agreeing that peace of mind is the ultimate luxury.

In a TikTok video, a man shared the expenses he's cutting out in 2026. Image: @katlego_kala

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the man's 2026 financial discipline

South Africans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the man's financial take for 2026, saying:

M said:

"Mine is Spotify. I will listen to the ADs."

Lerato Mvuleni stated:

"Takeaways and bolt/uber to work. Taxi is R14, but I take Uber, which is double the price because I am always late😭."

Gigi's catering events wrote:

"Borrowing people's money that is requested as an emergency, honestly, I need to be selfish in 2026."

Sharon Maluleke Phaw shared:

"Giving people money, even if it's 20 rand.. I'm no longer a reliable friend. I'm buying a car."

Cindy Khumalo commented:

"You just reminded me to cancel my Netflix account."

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News