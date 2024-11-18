A TikTok user had the online community members divided after responding to a woman's comment by flexing her monthly salary

The hard-working woman is famous on the app for flaunting her assets bought since joining a sizeable multi-level marketing company

Many social media users understood what the talkative lady was trying to say, while others felt differently

Many social media users misunderstood a TikTok user after boasting about her salary. Image: @chwayitaxwayi

Source: TikTok

On the popular video streaming platform, Babes Wamachankura, a Forever Living ambassador, had Mzansi talking after being misunderstood on a comment supporting a lady.

The marketing guru shared her comment on the popular video streaming platform, her user handle @chwayitaxway, reaching 455K views, 32K likes, and over 1K comments from social media users with different views.

The post that got Mzansi talking

In the clip, @chwayitaxawayi is responding to a comment by another famous TikToker who was unsettled by someone's comment. In support of the other lady, the marketing guru used herself as a reference, sharing:

"You don't get worked up by comments when you earn 500K a month, wear MaXhosa clothing, and afford R100k couches, cash. Those are things that shouldn't bother you. Let the loudmouths speak because they have nothing to say."

Watch the video below:

The TikTok user's high earnings have SA talking

The post attracted many comments from people who misunderstood her comment, thinking @chwayitaxwayi was bashing the other TikTok user. Social media users could not help but comment on her R500K earnings.

User @Bongs said:

"The comment section is an example of when people are determined to misunderstand you no matter what u say or do, they won't change their mind."

User @Zanele Lepheana added:

"Something is wrong with you mama, ayibo."

User @Blaqberi commented:

"500k a month, Dear God 🫴🏾 . Love it for you, sis."

User @DJ Submarine shared:

"You are an inspiration 🙌."

User @user9615222130761 commented:

"New money ke wena ma ka Dzu lo umphemdulayo, old old money, ayonto intsha umaXhosa kuye ne100k couches kuye, (you are new money Dzu's mom, the one you're responding to is old money, MaXhosa clothing and R100K couches is not something new to her)."

User @Nikki shared:

"R1 million nge 2 months sana makandiqashe😂😂 (1M in two months? She must hire me). "

Woman flexes her money and assets on TikTok

In another Brirfly News article, @chwayitaxwayi shared a video bragging about her fully paid house and her money and home renovations, which she was busy with.

The post motivated many social media users, who took to the comment section to share how inspiring she was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News