“Something Is Wrong With You, Mama”: SA Reacts to Woman Bragging About R500K Forever Living Salary
- A TikTok user had the online community members divided after responding to a woman's comment by flexing her monthly salary
- The hard-working woman is famous on the app for flaunting her assets bought since joining a sizeable multi-level marketing company
- Many social media users understood what the talkative lady was trying to say, while others felt differently
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
On the popular video streaming platform, Babes Wamachankura, a Forever Living ambassador, had Mzansi talking after being misunderstood on a comment supporting a lady.
The marketing guru shared her comment on the popular video streaming platform, her user handle @chwayitaxway, reaching 455K views, 32K likes, and over 1K comments from social media users with different views.
The post that got Mzansi talking
In the clip, @chwayitaxawayi is responding to a comment by another famous TikToker who was unsettled by someone's comment. In support of the other lady, the marketing guru used herself as a reference, sharing:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"You don't get worked up by comments when you earn 500K a month, wear MaXhosa clothing, and afford R100k couches, cash. Those are things that shouldn't bother you. Let the loudmouths speak because they have nothing to say."
Watch the video below:
The TikTok user's high earnings have SA talking
The post attracted many comments from people who misunderstood her comment, thinking @chwayitaxwayi was bashing the other TikTok user. Social media users could not help but comment on her R500K earnings.
User @Bongs said:
"The comment section is an example of when people are determined to misunderstand you no matter what u say or do, they won't change their mind."
User @Zanele Lepheana added:
"Something is wrong with you mama, ayibo."
User @Blaqberi commented:
"500k a month, Dear God 🫴🏾 . Love it for you, sis."
User @DJ Submarine shared:
"You are an inspiration 🙌."
User @user9615222130761 commented:
"New money ke wena ma ka Dzu lo umphemdulayo, old old money, ayonto intsha umaXhosa kuye ne100k couches kuye, (you are new money Dzu's mom, the one you're responding to is old money, MaXhosa clothing and R100K couches is not something new to her)."
User @Nikki shared:
"R1 million nge 2 months sana makandiqashe😂😂 (1M in two months? She must hire me). "
Woman flexes her money and assets on TikTok
In another Brirfly News article, @chwayitaxwayi shared a video bragging about her fully paid house and her money and home renovations, which she was busy with.
The post motivated many social media users, who took to the comment section to share how inspiring she was.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za