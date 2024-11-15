“People Living in Shacks Aren’t Poor”: Woman’s Gorgeous Mkhukhu Wows SA
- A lady had Mzansi impressed after showing off her gorgeous shack on the video streaming platform TikTok
- The post caught the attention of the online community members who took to the hun's comment section to shower her with compliments
- Many Mzansi peeps drew inspiration from the lady's style and took time to ask for contact numbers of the installers who worked in her home
Mzansi peeps are proving that living in a shack is not a sign of poverty, as many continue to inspire us with pictures and videos of their gorgeous mkhukhus.
A lady with the user handle @nthabi861 on TikTok shared a video of her shack, which attracted massive popularity, reaching 258K views, 23.4K likes and almost 400 comments.
The beautiful home show-off
The clip shared by @nthabi861 shows the beautifully built, maroon-painted shack outside before it moves to show the inside. The camera gets inside the house to show red, modern, built-in kitchen cupboards in a clean space.
Watch the video below:
The lady's shack impresses Mzansi
The post attracted many compliments from social media users, who reassured the lady that she had done an excellent job. Others asked her to share the contact details of the people she hired for kitchen cupboards and her builder.
User @Olga Mosikili commented:
"Woow 🤗, this is your paradise, so clean and neat❤."
User @Ntombi Mndebele shared:
"Wow, your house, dear is magnificent. I love it ♥️♥️🥰."
User @ADHD NDK FOUNDATION NPC enquired:
"How much is water and electricity? Do you have property rates? l should consider staying in that area coz yho CPT rates are an oppression."
User @Queen Dee asked:
"Wow, your house is very nice. Who did your kitchen, can I get his numbers?"
User @MsMo commented:
"What a beautiful and clean home you have lala 🥰🥰🥰."
User @Ntombi said:
"That is why I'm always saying that people leaving in shacks are not poor."
