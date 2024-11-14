A young babe received a lot of love from the online community after sharing a video of her ordinary day at work

The lady performed a job popularity seen being done by men effortlessly as someone filmed her

Social media users shared how motivating the woman's post was, and many men took their hats off for her.

A young woman got Mzansi singing her praise after sharing a video of herself driving a bus. Image: @maphizo7817

A brave lady was seen driving a public transport full of commuters, and the video went viral after it was shared online.

The clip made it to the TikTok platform when the woman posted it on her account under her user @maphizo7817, attracting 1.1M views.

The lady captured in action

The clip shows @maphizo7817 driving an old bus and changing gears as someone seated behind her takes films of her. She turns a corner to get to a street where local school kids wait in a line to be picked up by her bus.

Mzansi shows the lady love

The viral video received over 50K likes and almost 1K comments from Mzansi men and women who praised the lady for handling a job performed regularly by men.

User @markzzz co felt proud:

"These are the kind of women who deserve spoiling. They work and work hard; their hands are not only created to receive from men."

User @ntai355 said:

"As men, we're inspired by you...keep on pushing."

User @khensanimangan606@gmail.com said:

"Sisterhood is proud, my Queen 👑🥰,"

User @mezza b 90 commented:

"I am proud of u Maphizo. I respect ur work, darling ❤️👏."

User @Luciano added:

"Yes girl, you made my day. I love the way you drive keep up the good work 👏 🙌."

User @jostadladla said:

"That's amazing, 😍 it's good to see women on board, yah. Clearly, things are getting better now 💯📍🔥🔥keep pushing and encourage other women up there 💪 to do what you now🙌."

