The photo of a motivated lady said to be one of the first female bus drivers to start a career behind the steer in Accra, Ghana has surfaced

Charlotte has overcome challenges to establish herself in Ghana's transportation industry dominated by men

Scania East Africa, a company that deals in premium buses, shared her snap on Twitter to celebrate the achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Even though women in male-dominated professions face mountains of hurdles, some have gone on to defeat the odds to establish careers in their desired industry, becoming an inspiration.

One of such women is Charlotte - a lady said to be one of the first female bus drivers in Ghana's capital Accra. She is living her childhood dream in the transportation industry.

As the world marked International Women's Day (IWD) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, her photos reappeared online.

Inspiring Photo of Lady Living Her Dream as Bus Driver Goes Viral; Many React. Photo credit: @ScaniaEA

Source: Twitter

Scania East Africa, a company that deals in premium buses, cast the spotlight on the driven lady to celebrate her achievement on Twitter years ago. The photo reemerged on International Women's Day.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

''Bus driver Charlotte is one of the first female bus drivers in Accra in Ghana. She is fulfilling a childhood dream by being behind the steering wheel. Read more about her story,'' the post read.

Charlotte was photographed behind the steer as she beamed with smiles. She was spotted in a casual outfit in the photo making the rounds on social media.

Exclusive: SA female farmer shares wise words to aspiring lady farmers

In more news stories following inspirational African women, Briefly News previously reported that a local lady farmer wants all the women out there to know that they too can do it.

Women are breaking into every sector and making it clear that they are capable of doing many things that society felt only men could.

Briefly News had the honour of chatting to Kea Motsemme, a gorgeous Mzansi woman who is also a farmer. We connected with Kea after seeing a powerful post she made on Twitter.

The post read: “#umjolowithAzola Gauteng, no child and I’m a farmer.”

Owning her status as a female farmer who has chosen hard work over babies, Kea most certainly turned heads. This woman is breaking patriarchal boundaries!

Kea breeds pigs and poultry and also grows crops. She is a strong woman who wants other ladies to know they are capable of anything.

Source: Briefly News