An influential and inspiring local female farmer gave Briefly News a moment of her time to share some invaluable advice

Kea Motsemme is a lady farmer who has chosen breeding animals and crops over raising children of her own

Knowing how tough it can be to dive into a male-dominated industry, Kea let all women out there know that it is possible and that they should not hold back because of the opinion of men

Farming has forever been a male-dominated industry, however, women are on the rise! A local lady farmer wants all the women out there to know that they too can do it.

Kea Motsemme is a local female farmer who is breaking societal boundaries. Image: Twitter /@Kea_Motsemme

Source: Twitter

Women are breaking into every sector and making it clear that they are capable of doing many things that society felt only men could.

Briefly News had the honour of chatting to Kea Motsemme, a gorgeous Mzansi woman who is also a farmer. We connected with Kea after seeing a powerful post she made on Twitter.

The post read: “#umjolowithAzola Gauteng, no child and I’m a farmer.”

Owning her status as a female farmer who has chosen hard work over babies, Kea most certainly turned heads. This woman is breaking patriarchal boundaries!

Kea breeds pigs and poultry and also grows crops. She is a strong woman who wants other ladies to know they are capable of anything.

Speaking to the incredible woman, Briefly News asked what advice she has for women wanting to enter the world of agriculture, knowing it is a male-dominated industry where women are still often looked down on. This is what she had to say:

“It’s not always easy, or rather, it hasn't been easy in the first place, but God made it possible, in this industry you have to forget about make up but sunscreen only because you will spend the whole day in the heat treating crops or taking care of small lambs and even try to feed them milk through the bottle. It’s a very interesting journey considering that you get to do what you love. With more funding from the government I think we can have young women in farming movement.”

