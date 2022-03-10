Mzansi is a land alive with possibilities, and one woman who understands the assignment has captivated Saffas

Heading online, a Twitter user, @MishumoMuumba, shared an image of herself dressed in work overalls that delighted locals

Amid International Women's month celebrations, netizens gathered around the inspirational post to gush over the leading lady

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

International Women's month is in full swing, and the females of Mzansi are doing their bit to mark the global occasion.

Celebrated on 8 March every year, International Women's Day (IWD) uses several missions to help forge a more gender-inclusive society in which women's achievements are celebrated and given greater visibility.

Mzansi has fallen in love with a lass working as a construction worker. Image: @MishumoMuumba

Source: Twitter

Civil society, lobby and feminist groups also advocate for a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination against women. The mission of IWD is to raise awareness about issues impacting women's equality while taking a firm stance against inequality and highlighting gains.

A local lass who espouses the same mission in her life, @MishumoMuumba, set tongues wagging when she headed to the timeline to share a stunning photo of herself as a construction worker kitted out in blue work overalls.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Let's get this bread," the short and punchy caption read.

The image garnered massive traction on the bird app, raking in almost 19 000 likes at the time of publication. It was retweeted more than 600 times, with nearly 300 comments gracing the trailblazer's mentions.

Saffas jump on the bandwagon

Briefly News jumped in to bring forth the best reaction to the post.

@SellMache wrote:

"Go get that bread. Will bring, butter, jam, eggs, tea, coffee, honey, mug, teaspoon and saucers. Do we have a coffee table though?"

@victor14642683 said:

"We have beautiful women in South Africa. I mean look at this one."

@Bucy30607245 added:

"Guys, we are asking those who are already inside to assist us with opportunities that exist within your designated fields. Because, wow, we have been applying but dololo (zero) responses."

Mzansi celebrates young woman builder

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that an incredibly inspiring woman took to Twitter to announce to the world that she was now a qualified construction worker.

Going by the Twitter handle, @phuti1998, she shared images of her growth from April to June last year. In that time, the stunner did her practicals and went on to received her qualification two months later.

"First frame I was doing my practicals (April). Second frame: the girl is independent now (June). All I can say is God is good. Good morning, good people," the caption read.

Source: Briefly News