A Mzansi woman has heads turning on the socials for her magical beauty, courtesy of a photo dump she shared online

@Stacey_Ziyavaya treated her followers to her enchanting looks as she enjoyed a liberating retreat to a mountainous area

Saffas were all over the mentions to gush over the sereness of the influencer's escapade, with far more than one lad shooting their shot

A local stunner is leading the way in enlightened living and taking it upon herself to rub her positivity off on others amid a particularly testing time in South Ahh.

Discussions around mental health have again dominated social circles due to recent events, with many people admitting to feeling under the pump as they battle against depression and anxiety.

A local woman is leading the way in leading a wholesome existence. Image: @Stacey_Ziyavaya

Source: Twitter

As an influencer in her own right, @Stacey_Ziyavaya decided to head online and share a collage that instantly had Mzansi feeling the bite of FOMO. The four pictures underlined just how liberated the lass felt and, more notably, looked.

"Today's photo dump," the short caption read alongside two emojis – a black heart and a pleading face.

The gorgeous girl took to the great outdoors to enjoy a glorious mountain retreat. In some snaps, she seems to swim in a lake, while in another, munches on a juicy watermelon as she appears to sit on the edge of the water.

Saffas gushed over the adventurer and the serene scenes she immersed herself into. Her mentions soon became the place to be as like-minded folks partook in the virtual hike.

Netizens gush uncontrollably

Briefly News takes a look at some of the colourful reactions from social networking users below.

@cryptouchia11 wrote:

"You have such soothing beauty. It's incredible to look at."

@XolaniMtimkulu said:

"Last shot is my favourite. It has some magical touch."

@VincentNkuna12 added:

"Gracias, darling. Give me watermelon, please."

