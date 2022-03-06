Queen B has admitted to being swept off her feet by Big Zulu as Mzansi celebs gather in Johannesburg to honour the late rapper

A video that shows Bonang blushing uncontrollably and holding hands with Big Zulu has been doing the rounds on Twitter

Stans and followers of the two entertainers were pleasantly surprised by the scenes, with some keen to see the ship sail

Riky Rick's memorial service at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg was a star-studded affair as the who's who of SA's colourful entertainment industry gathered to bid adieu to one of their own on Friday.

Media personalities and performers, some of whom had not so much as crossed paths before, exchanged words and forged new bonds amid the fanfare. Bonang, in her case, grabbed the headlines for more than just looking sensually stylish in the royal blue designer luxury Gucci ensemble she styled for the affair.

Bonang and Big Zulu's moment at Riky Rick's memorial service set tongues wagging.

Source: Instagram

She had more than just the heads of her B-Force turning as her noticeable presence also drew the attention of a certain proud Zulu rapper. That's right – B and "Ibhinca", Big Zulu, were seen enjoying a moment together right before the artist took to the stage to honour the original cotton eater.

On the cute scenes bordering on affection, the two stars were caught on video conversing as the proceedings went ahead. Bonang held hands with Big Zulu and blushed uncontrollably as the rapper seemingly hit the right notes while they chatted away.

A Twitter user, @tour_beeh, shared the short clip of the interaction on the microblogging platform for everyone to see.

The caption read:

"@Bonang and @BigZulu_ZN, I am sailing this ship."

The Queen later added a little spice of her own to keep Mzansi interested over her close encounter with Ibhinca.

"A Zulu man will sweep you off your feet. Stay vigilant," Bonang wrote.

B's apt response was just the fuel needed for Mzansi to egg on the union. Many more shared their two cents' worth on Zulu men and their propensity for making even the most level-headed women fall head over heels in love.

B-Force eggs the two on

Briefly News takes a look at some of the wild reactions to the post as it attracted more than 17 000 likes and 2 000 retweets.

@Collen_KM wrote:

"Big Zulu and Bonang would make a beautiful celebrity couple, they'd be the second powerful celebrity couple in the country though, coming after me and my girl Ntsiki."

@Wolf_Luna28 said:

"Next thing you know you're there with a scarf on your shoulders on some, 'Baba, ugudla ku ready'. Yooh, hai, be vigilant."

@Kabelo_Mpudi added:

"Been saying, smooth talker those ones. They speak like poets. I understand why they manage to marry more than one wife."

