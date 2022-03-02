DBN Gogo and Focalistic are giving their fans the feels, courtesy of their love display, that has been increasing in its intensity

The musical pairing announced their newfound love to Mzansi in a saucy video clip just a day after Valentine's Day this year

Fans of the two zipped to the Twitter mentions after the Dakiwe hitmaker shared a few loved-up snaps of her and the rapper's Paris baecation

Amapiano DJ DBN Gogo and rapper Focalistic are fully embracing their new love, grabbing every opportunity available to colour the canvas that is the curiosity of their fans with sultry snaps of their romance.

The relationship is progressing swimmingly since a video of the two cosied up inside a hotel room on Valentine's Day hit social media. The loved up pair appear nothing less than a picture of romanticism as they bask in the shimmer and shine of the admiration they hold for each other.

DBN Gogo and Focalistic are enjoying the newness of their romance in Paris. Image: @DBNGOGO, @FOCALISTIC

Sending a big shout out from Paris in France, where the love birds seem to be enjoying a welcome baecation, the Dakiwe hitmaker posted a cocktail of loved-up snaps enough to make the heart flutter.

"From Paris, with Love," the short yet catchy caption read.

The fashionably in love entertainers were spotted coursing through some of the European city's most illustrious attractions, which they light up with bright smiles and subtle gestures under the night sky.

DBN Gogo has been curating the third instalment of Boiler Room and Ballantine's Scotch Whisky's True Music Studios but may have been given an early pass as the new global event series rolls to an end on Thursday.

Last week, the producer described putting on an emotion-filled live event in Braamfontein and seeing the trauma in the faces of the crowd, one day after rapper Riky Rick – whom she paid a heartening tribute to – allegedly took his own life.

The images of Paris attracted more than 32 000 likes, 2 500 retweets and more than 230 comments at the time of publication. Although some silly locals found a reason to poke some fun, others gushed over the newfound coming together of hearts.

Saffas crack the jokes

Briefly News takes a look at some of the wildest reactions to the post below.

@siwidipsey wrote:

"Better be heartbroken in Paris than in a rented shark ko Alexander."

@Lofty_K said:

"Out of context, celebrities bring their photographers on vacations? That's dope for the photographer."

@Riccardo_Elle added:

"I know a Paris love story that didn’t end well but let me tool."

DBN Gogo, Focalistic dating rumours put to bed

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that the cat is out of the bag, and Mzansi is pleasantly surprised by the newest revelation to come from Celebville.

If there were ever questions about DBN Gogo and Focalistic's relationship status, the two have served up the answer in the most surprising way possible. The big reveal came a day after the curtain closed on Valentine's Day, courtesy of a short video clip DBN GOGO posted on social media.

While there were plenty of gifts, including a teddy bear, sumptuous treats and designer brands sent her way ahead of V Day, it was anybody's guess who they were from. But after her latest tweet, the love parade is there for everyone to see.

