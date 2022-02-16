Durban-based DJ and producer DBN Gogo and rapper Focalistic have lifted the lid on their romantic involvement

DBN Gogo took to her Twitter account to share a video of the tons of gifts she'd received to mark Valentine's Day

Amid the loved-up scenes, Focalistic was seen on camera getting a bottle of bubbles ready for a steamy night

Fans and followers of the pair were pleasantly surprised by the reveal and headed online to gush over the romance

The cat is out of the bag, and Mzansi is pleasantly surprised by the newest revelation to come from Celebville. If there were ever questions about Amapiano DJ DBN Gogo and rapper Focalistic's relationship status, the two have served up the answer in the most surprising way possible.

The big reveal came a day after the curtain closed on Valentine's Day, courtesy of a short video clip the Dakiwe hitmaker posted on social media. While there were plenty of gifts, including a teddy bear, sumptuous treats and designer brands sent her way ahead of V Day, it was anybody's guess who they were from.

DBN Gogo and Focalistic have revealed their romance. Image: @DBNGOGO, @FOCALISTIC

But after her latest tweet, the love parade is there for everyone to see. The video shows off more gifts in what appears to be a hotel room. Rose petals are strewn across the bed and in the midst of it all, Focalistic is seen preparing a bottle of bubbles for them to tuck into before the clip ends.

"The perfect end," the simple caption read.

There were plenty of loud reactions to the reveal, with some peeps, understandably, feeling surprised. Others gushed over the romance, expressing that they looked forward to seeing it flourish.

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments to bring forth the reactions from love-inspired Saffas.

@Thims_twinkie wrote:

"Y'all hid your relationship very well. Very cute."

@RamokhoaseK said:

"DBN Gogo found herself a good man there by Focalistic. And Foca found himself a good woman there by DBN Gogo."

@CentiaNolwazi added:

"Are they joling joling like igirlfriend ne boyfriend vele??"

