A hardworking woman is the toast of Mzasi's social media community for her raw initiative, passion and drive

This is after @KasiEconomy posted a picture of the entrepreneurial lass in celebration of the strides she's made

Business passionate Saffas were instantly drawn to the post and took to social media to egg the female bakery owner on

A female hustler with a vision for a better future is just what Mzansi ordered and making will be intently keeping an eye on as she continues on her way.

A female bakery owner, Hlengiwe, is being celebrated online after the @KasiEconomy Twitter page shared an image of the future trailblazer in action, armed with a crate of freshly baked bread.

A female bakery owner is making boss moves. Image: @KasiEconomy, @Hle_Shandu

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"May her bakery business succeed."

The page, which primarily promotes small, Township-based black-owned businesses, further shared that the entrepreneur runs a bakery called Gemisquare Bakeries based in Kingsburgh, southwest of Durban.

The picture shows Hlengiwe holding up two crates of bread neatly placed arranged. Standing outside of the bakery where the magic happens, she appears to be kitted out for her daily runs of delicious bread deliveries.

Locals pile on the praise

The post was to the liking of success-oriented netizens as it attracted more than 9 000 and nearly 1 200 retweets. Briefly News dutifully took a deep dive into the comments to bring readers egging the driven woman on all the reactions.

