Bachelor's Solo Valentine's Day Date Has Mzansi in Stitches: "Self Love, My Brother"
- A local single is the butt of the joke from Mzansi after declaring online that he went on a single date on Valentine's Day
- Deciding to put his cards on the table, @RealDelkooSpending shared an image that shows him sitting alone at a table
- The post attracted massive attention as Saffas mostly blasted the uninspiring choice of food seen in the pic he posted
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Satafrika is the land of rowdy citizens who simply have no chill. And proving this time and again is a bustling social networking community that is always looking for the slightest chance to make others far more unsuspecting the butt of the joke.
One need only ask @RealDelkooSpending, a lonely Twitter user – by his own account – who ventured out to spend the most romantic day on the calendar with no one but himself as his own company.
"My Valentine's Day alone on a solo date," he wrote after taking to Twitter.
Saffas were quick to take the mickey out of the tweep as they mercilessly took turns to put a damper on his already miserable day. To put his point across, he shared a picture of himself occupying an outside table at a Roman's Pizza restaurant.
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Placed neatly in front of him are a small thick base pizza and a 400 ml Fanta orange cold drink. The tweet capturing the heartwrenching scenes gathered more than 6 000 likes.
Netizens unleash on single
Even more, locals retweeted more than 500 times and lit up the comments section with a stream of messages. Briefly News takes a look at some of the funniest and not so funny reactions below.
@allymalema wrote:
"Romans Pizza must decide if they want to make pizza or bread. Whats that?"
@Bounciee said:
"At least you get to finish i-pizza on your own without having to worry about who ate more slices wethu."
@ThatGuyInTheC16 added:
"The anger in your face on this day tells me how much of a long way you have to go with this recovery road."
Source: Briefly News