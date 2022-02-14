A local single is the butt of the joke from Mzansi after declaring online that he went on a single date on Valentine's Day

Deciding to put his cards on the table, @RealDelkooSpending shared an image that shows him sitting alone at a table

The post attracted massive attention as Saffas mostly blasted the uninspiring choice of food seen in the pic he posted

Satafrika is the land of rowdy citizens who simply have no chill. And proving this time and again is a bustling social networking community that is always looking for the slightest chance to make others far more unsuspecting the butt of the joke.

One need only ask @RealDelkooSpending, a lonely Twitter user – by his own account – who ventured out to spend the most romantic day on the calendar with no one but himself as his own company.

A Mzansi man has gone on a solo date on Valentine's Day. Image: @RealDelkoo

"My Valentine's Day alone on a solo date," he wrote after taking to Twitter.

Saffas were quick to take the mickey out of the tweep as they mercilessly took turns to put a damper on his already miserable day. To put his point across, he shared a picture of himself occupying an outside table at a Roman's Pizza restaurant.

Placed neatly in front of him are a small thick base pizza and a 400 ml Fanta orange cold drink. The tweet capturing the heartwrenching scenes gathered more than 6 000 likes.

Netizens unleash on single

Even more, locals retweeted more than 500 times and lit up the comments section with a stream of messages. Briefly News takes a look at some of the funniest and not so funny reactions below.

@allymalema wrote:

"Romans Pizza must decide if they want to make pizza or bread. Whats that?"

@Bounciee said:

"At least you get to finish i-pizza on your own without having to worry about who ate more slices wethu."

@ThatGuyInTheC16 added:

"The anger in your face on this day tells me how much of a long way you have to go with this recovery road."

