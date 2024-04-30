A woman took to TikTok to showcase a kiddie princess wallet she had been looking for, which had cash inside

One woman was relieved after finding a wallet she was looking for that had money. She shared the video on TikTok.

In a TikTok video, a woman found cash in her child's princess wallet. Image: @lucrejhbrunner2

Source: TikTok

The lady's video amuses SA

A woman shared a clip on the video platform showcasing a kiddie's princess wallet, which she had been looking for a month. The wallet had cash inside, which she had been placed there. The footage uploaded by @lucrejhbrunner2 on TikTok shows a pink princess wallet with a bunch of South African money lying on what appears to be a brown table.

The video became a viral hit, gathering over 138K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within one day of its publication. The woman's clip entertained many people as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, with one person saying:

"Lol, at least she didn’t cut it into pieces."

Take a look at the video below:

Online users react to the woman's clip

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply laughed it off.

User said:

"The kid saved that money for you hau."

Ausi Lerato added:

"At least she didn't chop it kuthi Ibe yiningi."

ZaZaMamoepa wrote:

"She did you a solid guuurrrl!! she put it away for you for safety!! hawu."

Delisiwe Hlongo suggested:

"Please start giving her R100 monthly to put on her savings."

Source: Briefly News