There is no denying that Amapiano has taken the world by storm with its sick tunes

The music genre has become a dominant South African sound that managed to attract audiences from around the world

A Chinese woman unapologetically busted sweat moves to an Amapiano song, claiming to be challenging her “alter ego”

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Chinese TikToker who resides in Canada showed off her impressive moves to South Africa’s biggest music genre, Amapiano.

A Chinese woman rested the Kung Fu and went crazy with the Mkhukhu challenge while channelling her South African alter ego. Image: @vicky_zzzzzzz

Source: TikTok

The woman, Vicky or @vicky_zzzzzzz is known to love exploring different cultures by her TikTok followers.

South African connection

Vicky connected with South Africa through the art of music. The Amapiano made her feel alive as she twisted and turned her hips to the addictive tunes, doing the Mkhukhu challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the video, Vicky danced to the song Kmat by MKK and made it clear that she was channeling South African girls.

The Canadian captioned her video:

“When Amapiano brings out all the Mbalenhle, Palesa and Thando in you”

Watch Vicky’s video below:

South Africans were impressed with the woman’s performance and left a thread of 400 comments where they expressed their admiration amongst other things .

Mzansi even gave Vicky numerous South African names like Thando and Palesa. Here’s more of what they had to say:

@KeyGee feels left behind since he can’t show off his waist like everyone else:

“Now I believe I’m the only one left out in this dance challenge.”

@Cleopatra is in awe of how Vicky ate up her performance:

“Even with that back of yours, you do this dance better than me shame.”

@Sisanda is impressed and doesn’t need to see anymore of the challenge:

“Challenge closed.”

@Y.I is proud of the great flavours of South Africa spreading throughout the world:

“Nothing like South African flavour.”

@Asavela Alicia assured Vicky that her vibe is so South African

“Your entire vibe gives Mbali or Pali, even your outfit and makup.”

Briefly News reported on a young man wowed Mzansi with his Amapiano dance moves in a viral TikTok video and netizens were in awe. The clip of the man busting his killer moves captured the attention of many people online, gathering many views, likes and comments. Netizens reacted to the man's video as they rushed to the comments section to gush over his dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News