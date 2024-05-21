A woman chose to laugh to keep from crying after getting caught speeding

The lady shared her experience with her TikTok followers, who roasted her in the comments

The chat with the officer was unusually long, leaving netizens to believe that there might have been an exchange

A lady, @veedelaharpe, is caught speeding and decided to share a hilarious clip with the internet.

A woman took to TikTok to share herself getting a speeding ticket and added a humorous twist. Image: @veedelaharpe

The video is made even more funnier by its silly soundtrack.

Girl meets cop

The officer showed the woman her speed, but their encounter was a bit too long for a speeding ticket issue. The duration of their encounter raised eyebrows and made netizens come up with their own scenarios.

The lady is seen looking back in defeat and then moving closer to the officer. She shared with the internet that she had been going 120km/h zone.

Watch the video below:

Netizens’ scenarios

Netizens have been studying the video and left their 87 thoughts in the comments section:

@SK Zulu wonders if there was an exchange between the officer and the lady with the speed:

“What’s the looking like a two-litre Coke bottle?”

@Prince Kelemogile Mo was mind blown by the lady’s speed and commented:

“Ah, 180? You were prepared to takeoff. I was not gonna stop.”

@Bus_Spotting_Nimibia questioned his vision for a second:

“Was that bribe money I saw? I swear that was cool drink money.”

@Dumartienie was floored by the soundtrack:

“The singing for me.”

@May Error claimed to have met the officer before:

“That’s the same officer who gave me a ticket two weeks ago on the road between Otjiwaro and Okahandja.”

@kong.jah thought that the duo were cooking up some sick moves:

“Not me thinking y’all are doing a TikTok together…”

Young woman being pulled over

Briefly News has reported on a surprising and eye-opening moment of a lady who shared a video capturing her first encounter with Metro Cops. The video sparked discussions and advice on what she should do if she gets stopped by law enforcement officials.

The young woman's reaction trended, and peeps could not help but laugh at her cute reaction when she got pulled over.

Source: Briefly News