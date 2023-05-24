In a surprising and eye-opening moment, a lady recently shared a video capturing her first encounter with Metro Cops

The video has since sparked discussions and advice on what she should do if she gets stopped by law enforcement officials

The young woman's reaction trended, and peeps could not help but laugh at her cute reaction when she got pulled over

Young woman trends for being pulled over for the first time. Images: @annleighlouw_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman's cute reaction to being pulled over by Metro cops for exceeding the speed limit has been trending.

Woman shares video of her first encounter with Metro cops during a traffic stop

Annleigh Louw shared the hilarious TikTok video, which records the interaction, showcasing her nerves and uncertainty. As the Metro cop approached her vehicle, their actions and dialogue unfolded, offering viewers a firsthand perspective of the exchange.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to lady's video of her being pulled over for speeding

The incident depicted in the video has sparked a range of reactions from viewers. Some expressed empathy and understanding, while others told her next time, she needs to know how to talk. The young woman even took a picture with the cop to mark the occasion of her first speeding ticket.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to weigh in on the situation:

@moipone714 said:

"Thank you so much for giving him respect for doing his job and for you to be very calm,"

@Lebs commented:

"Come check yourself."

@ArnoldKabelo said:

"The one taking a video blew away the chances of a cold drink."

@ChelseaFleetwood commented:

"150 in a Kia, I’m impressed."

@lebogangmot said:

"What did you say when you requested a picture."

