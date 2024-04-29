A talented musician showed his extraordinary guitar skills at a busy taxi rank, serenading commuters and drivers

The amazing performance was posted on TikTok, where it amassed an impressive 1.8 million views

South Africans were awed by the young man's natural talent and passion for music that was fully on display

A man showed off his talent at the taxi rank. Image: @phiny_05

Source: TikTok

One musician set out to spread joy and entertainment with his remarkable guitar and singing skills at a taxi rank in Sasolsburg.

Talented man nails popular SA songs

He amazed commuters and taxi drivers while they went about their day. His soulful renditions of beloved South African songs, turned the rank into an impromptu stage.

Onlookers couldn't resist recording the mesmerising performance with their smartphones.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Singing video goes viral

The footage made its way onto TikTok, thanks to social media user @phiny_05. The video racked up 1.8 million views in just four days.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people raved about his undeniable talent. From applause emojis to heartfelt messages of appreciation, the comments section is filled.

See a few reaction below:

@mt37879 said:

"Wow Mahlatse Chokoe, God bless. Go out there and show your talent. South Africans are going to lift you up, that I'm very sure of."

@gloriawajesu posted:

"Reminds me of the late Umanji may his soul RIP, keep it up you are talented. "

@motsh6 wrote:

"Bless you Mahlatse Chokoe hope you will reach the stars."

@mamaomo068 stated:

"Ringo was found shaken. "

@siyabongacivilize commented:

"No auto tune, no studio magic. Just a boy and his guitar. I call this, talent. "

@McKay_03 suggested:

"Next time otle ka date tsa SASSA my brother you won't regret. "

@shysky971 mentioned:

"While we at it we have to admit this is the cleanest taxi rank in SA for sure."

@Keitumetse9 added:

"Cameraman you are getting a raise from next month. "

Musician performing amapiano gets 1 million views

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a viral TikTok video of a man with a voice that moves mountains gave South Africa goosebumps because of his talent.

The young man was recorded performing a popular amapiano song with a guitar, leaving TikTokkers in awe of his skills.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News