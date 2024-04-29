A Nigerian man and a South African woman's passionate argument over food and money sets TikTok ablaze

The heated exchange was captured on video, and shows the couple expressing themselves in their mother tongues

The clip garnered a whopping 430,000 views, and got viewers debating the hilarious yet relatable struggles of relationships

A Naija-mzansi couple's argument has reignited the playful online banter between Nigeria and South Africa.

Clash of cultures

The couple's heated exchange provided a glimpse into the complexities of cross-cultural relationships.

Emotions were running high and tempers flaring in the TikTok video posted by @maxwell1_t. The lovebirds could not fully express themselves in English and switched over to their native languages.

Couples' fight gains momentum

TikTokkers were drawn into the drama unfolding before on their screens. The clip garnered thousands of views and likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Viewers were entertained by the video and shared their thoughts on the domestic squabble.

See some comments below:

@maxwell1_t said:

"The fact that everyone started speaking their mother's tongue."

@peachers posted:

"Everyone is speaking their mother tongue."

@user5708655571041 mentioned:

"In times like this everyone stands for their motherland. "

@tyson.malik stated:

"That level of disrespect from a woman. "

@whatisyourname602 wrote:

"This lady is the provider in this relationship. Her anger says it all even her words. "

@thapelo commented:

"This guy is been harrassed for mere eggs. I did my best to translate."

@miyelanikhoseni joked:

"She says he ate 60 eggs and a loaf of bread in 73 seconds."

@makhanyamasesi added:

"Leader of the women's conference sis. ❤️ "

@moonlightjasmine said:

"Language barrier e kana. "

@user2490289900039 shared:

"Phela you have to know, that eggs in Nigeria, are a relish. They eat it with indomi. "

Couple’s Bickering has TikTokkers in stitches

