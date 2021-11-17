On Wednesday, 17 November, President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates his 69th birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The head of state, however, was still hard at work even on his special day. According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa was planning on spending his birthday with his family after work.

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale told the publication:

”The president will celebrate his birthday with his family at the end of a day at work.”

Briefly News decided to take a closer look at his family, focusing on his five children.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s relationship history

Ramaphosa has five children from different relationships. When Ramaphosa became the new president, Mzansi also got a new first lady.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Tshepo Motsepe have been married for 25 years. It appears that President Ramaphosa and his wife prefer to keep the details about their relationship private. Even though it is known they were married in 1996, there is no information on how they met.

However, Dr Tshepo isn’t Ramaphosa’s first wife. In 1978, President Ramaphosa married a woman named Hope. The couple was married for just over a decade before getting a divorce in 1989. Two years after his first failed married, the businessman tied the knot to his second wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa. However, the couple was not even married for three years before calling it quits in 1993. Ramaphosa was blessed with a child, Tulisa, during his second marriage to Nomazizi. In 1996, the head of state said "I do" to Dr Tshepo and they have been together ever since.

The first family consists of 5 children

The president has five lovely kids. Three of the children are from his current marriage with Dr. Tshepo, while the other two are from his previous marriages with the late Nomazizi Mtshotshisana and Hope Ramaphosa, who is a renowned businesswoman.

Ramaphosa’s children’s names are Tumelo, Andile, Kiki, Mashindu, and Tulisa.

Photo credit: Left - ramaphosatumelo / Instagram, Top right - @ KakuhikireAllan / Twitter, Bottom right - @presidency / Twitter

Source: Instagram

Andile Ramaphosa

Technically, Ramaphosa’s eldest child should be Andile. However, there are conflicting reports about who Andile’s mother is.

According to Wikipedia, Andile was born during Ramaphosa’s first marriage to Hope. However, Wiki South Africa, amongst other sites, reported Dr Tshepo is his mother. Looking at the facts, if Andile is indeed the eldest Ramaphosa child, then his mother would be Hope Ramaphosa.

Andile is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s eldest and most outspoken child. Photo credit: @KakuhikireAllan / Twitter.

Source: Twitter

While his sisters prefer to stay out of the spotlight, Andile has been the centre of attention several times - and not always for the right reasons. The president’s son was caught in a scandal over a multi-million-rand BOSASA deal. In 2019, Andile came clean about the BOSASA deal that has been the cause of so much controversy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's son confirmed the details of a R2 million business deal which he says he completely regrets. Blue Crane Capital, Andile's company, signed an 'advisory mandate' with the infamous company in December 2017.

Originally, he would receive a monthly retainer of R150 000 but this was later increased to R230 000. Andile's company would provide advisory work on a series of contracts in Uganda and Kenya, which according to News24, would potentially be worth billions of rands.

Last year, Andile once again made headlines when his Covid-19 project raised questions over R6m funding.

One of the companies co-founded by President Cyril Ramaphosa's son provided ventilation technology in a R6 million project. However, amid increasing allegations of corruption in connection to relief funding, people were wondering if the state ultimately paid the bill.

Andile is also his dad’s biggest supporter and he doesn’t take kind to haters trolling the president. On several occasions in the past, Andile has shot back at Ramaphosa’s critics.

According to IOL, in 2017, EFF leader Julius Malema reportedly made claims about Ramaphosa being abusive towards his first wife, who is also Andile’s mom.

Taking to social media, Andile rubbished the claims and called out Juju. He allegedly wrote:

“Respectfully, this story is fake news. How would you feel if someone went around spreading lies about your parents?…totally unacceptable.”

In 2018, Andile married Bridget Rwakairu, who is also the niece of the former Ugandan prime minister and presidential candidate, Amama Mbabazi. In May that year, Ramaphosa traveled to Uganda to pay Bridget’s dowry.

Tumelo Ramaphosa

Tumelo is President Ramaphosa’s youngest son whom he shares with Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

Tumelo isn't just the president's son. He has managed to carve out a niche for himself as an entrepreneur, fitness fanatic, and fashion enthusiast.

Tumelo followed in his dad’s entrepreneurial footsteps and founded a company called StudEx Wildlife. According to a report by IOL, Tumelo has a masters degree from Hult International Business College and he lived in the United States a couple years ago.

However, on his Instagram account Tumelo often shares videos and photo of his crib in Cape Town.

On 1 November, Tumelo took to social media to reveal he voted and he shared a rare throwback family photo with Nelson Mandela.

He captioned the pic: “Freedom in our lifetimes.”

Sometime back, Tumelu was branded the “National Bae” title by ladies because of his charming body physique and killer looks.

The Ramaphosa women

The president has three daughters: Tulisa from his marriage to the late Nomazizi Mtshotshisana, and Kiki and Mashudu with Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

Unlike their brothers, the Ramaphosa daughters prefer to keep a low profile and stay out of the spotlight. Little is known about them but the CR17 campaign did share a photo of Mashudu talking about her father on his 65th birthday several years ago.

Take a look at the post below:

In 2018, IOL reported a relative revealee Mashudu and Kiki are still young and were busy studying at the University of Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated 69th birthday

President Cyril Ramaphosa is celebrating his 69th birthday. Ramaphosa was elected President of the Republic of South Africa in 2018. He has had a vast political career, starting in his youth.

South Africans are using Facebook and Twitter to send their well wishes to the president of the rainbow nation as he commemorates the momentous occasion.

Natala Khotha said: "Happy birthday. Mr President, I hope the Lord of the glory will continue blessing you with wisdom in moving this country forward."

Source: Briefly.co.za