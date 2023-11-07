Froliana Joseph, one of the two suspects arrested for the theft at Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, made a passionate plea to the court

She and her co-accused, Imanuwela David, appeared at the Bela Bela Magistrate Court, and she pleaded with the judge to let her nurse her newborn

South Africans lacked compassion for her and stressed that they wanted to know what happened to the money

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun and Capricorn Post in Limpopo for over three years.

One of the suspects in the Phala Phala robbery recently gave birth and asked to feed her child three times a day. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

One of the suspects who allegedly stole the $580,000 from Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm has asked the courts to let her breastfeed her child. The suspect, who was a domestic worker at the farm, asked to be permitted to feed her newborn while she was in prison.

Phala Phala suspects in court

Froliana Joseph, alongside Imanuwela David, appeared at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court after being charged with the break-in at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala Game Reserve three years ago. They were slapped with charges of housebreaking with the intent to steal, conspiracy of theft, theft as well as conspiracy of housebreaking. David was hit with an extra charge of money laundering.

Suspect asks to feed her baby

According to TimesLIVE, Joseph intimated that she recently became a mother and pleaded with the courts, through her lawyer Mike Mokgobu, to give her the chance to nurse her newborn baby. She asked that she be allowed to breastfeed her baby at the police station while incarcerated. Magistrate Predeshni Poonan granted her the request.

Ramaphosa’s farm came into the spotlight after it was reported that $580,000 was stolen from under a mattress at the farm. The case was not reported, and Ramaphosa was cleared of any wrongdoing.

South Africans unmoved by pleas

Netizens on Facebook did not have mercy on her and shared their thoughts.

Maqhawe Duma said:

“The problem is that the domestic worker knows too many secrets about her former boss, so this may backfire, and the buffalo boss may fall with a big thud.”

Tshepho Paul Mofokeng added:

“She is going to get donations from celebrities, and they’re gonna say she is struggling.”

Weziwe Magadla asked:

“So now the focus is on the domestic, not what the dollars were doing there? Okay, I love my SA.”

Jaques Z Swanepoel wrote:

“Nope. do not be selective with privileges. If a man is in jail neh, and his mother, father or child dies, the authorities will not give him time out to attend those matters.”

Phala Phala suspects arrested

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the two suspects in the Phala Phala theft were arrested in Limpopo and the North West.

The suspects were busted in Bela Bela and Rustenburg last week. South Africans were more interested in knowing what happened to the money and not the suspects. Some also aimed at Ramaphosa and roasted him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News