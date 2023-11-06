Two people related to the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm were arrested recently

The suspects were caught in Bela Bela in Limpopo and in Rustenburg in the North West

South Africans trolled them, made a mockery of the suspects, and even aimed a few hits towards Ramaphosa

Two suspects were caught in Limpopo and the North West for allegedly being involved in the Phala Phala saga. Images: Vesnaandjic and fizkes

Two suspects linked to the robbery on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala Farm were arrested. Not only did they face the might of the law, but they also faced the might of South Africans’s wittiness as they raked them on hot coals with hilarious responses.

Phala Phala-linked suspects arrested

The suspects were reportedly arrested in Rustenburg and Bela Bela over the weekend and were charged with theft and housebreaking. According to eNCA, Phala Phala made news nationally when it was revealed that millions of dollars were pinched from the farm belonging to President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020. Nobody reported the robbery. The money was said to be for the purchase of Ankole cattle that Ramaphosa kept on his farm.

Ramaphosa was subjected to intense scrutiny by the media and the public, and the Public Protector looked into the matter. Kholeka Gcaleka, the then-acting Public Protector, cleared the president of wrongdoing, citing no evidence that he acted improperly.

Mzansi roasts suspects and Ramaphosa

South Africans rushed to the comment section on Facebook and had fun roasting the suspects.

Jake Pansegrouw asked:

“Have they maybe come back for more?”

Tsetsefleezo Mogaki took a jab at the president.

“And the suspect himself?”

Thavaraj Chetty wanted to know:

“So the president and who else was arrested?”

Xolani Kenneth Kumao remarked:

“These criminals can be like CIT criminals because whoever they were planning to rob, they knew they would find heavily-armed security company personnel.”

Clive Fisher said sarcastically:

“Oh, please. They’ll be given positions in the ANC. they love thieves like themselves.”

Bhekumuzi Sibeko exclaimed:

“Interested in how much they stole.”

RaBohlokwa Judge pointed out:

“They will be out soon. There is no case here.”

Woman producing counterfeit money arrested

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Pietermaritzburg was arrested for producing counterfeit money.

The woman, allegedly unemployed after losing her job during the COVID-19 lockdown, allegedly bought equipment like a printer, paper and dyes. She ran an illicit business selling counterfeit money to people in her area. Netizens were compassionate for her and wanted to know how she did it.

