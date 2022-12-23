Hazim Mustafa, the businessman who bought 20 Ankole from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, is still interested in the deal

The Dubai- based businessman said he would send his legal representatives to SA to finalise the exportation of the livestock

Mustafa paid R10 million for the animals when he visited the game farm in 2019

DUBAI -The Dubai- based businessman who bought the Ankole buffaloes that started the whole Phala Phala drama is still keen to complete the transaction when the investigation into the scandal is completed.

Dubai-based businessman Hazim Mustafa still wants the Ankole he bought from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm. Image: Amphol Thongmueangluang/Getty Images & Hazim Mustafa/Facebook

Hazim Mustafa said he would send legal representatives to the country to finalise the exportation of the livestock but indicated that he would request a refund if the buffaloes were not up to his standard.

The man said he was aware of the probe into the scandal, adding that both the police and the Public Protectors Office had contacted him about the matter telephonically and via email.

Speaking to eNCA, Mustafa added that the scandal surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa and the game farm would not affect his business interests with the Phala Phala farm.

The businessman bought the 20 Ankole buffaloes in 2019 for R 10 million ($580 000) in today's exchange rate after the game farm decided to sell off some livestock to cut costs, Daily Maverick reported.

There were questions about how the Dubai businessman got large sums of US currency into the country. Still, Mustafa maintains that he declared the money at customs when he entered the country through OR Tambo International Airport.

Mustafa added that it wasn't unusual for him to carry large sums of money when he travels.

According to News24, Mustafa attributed the delays to the finalisation of the transaction to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdown.

South Africans react to Mustafa's interest in the Phala Phala Ankole

South Africans find it hard to believe that the Dubai-based businessman still wants the livestock.

Below are some comments:

@Mbatha_Dumi asked:

"When were they going to finalise the purchase of animals if Arthur Fraser didn't lay charges against Ramaphosa?"

@RabodibaGordon speculated:

"What irony! Now Ramaphosa is re-elected so he now wants them because Ramaphosa can now furnish all the necessary documents."

@cloetela5 claimed:

"The best proof would be a video of the actual deal; but then certain types will still not be convinced."

@NtandoyeningiZa added:

"Still, Ramaphosa has a case to answer no matter how you are trying to hide his criminal activities."

@Gatshmanim commented:

"RET AND EFF thugs not going to like this."

@Koketso_08 stated:

"Arthur Fraser cooked up a whole lie to destabilize Cyril and it was all for nothing."

@lionmaking said:

"After 2years? Trying to control the damage."

