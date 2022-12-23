President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala's woes are far from over and the ATM is trying to make sure Ramaphosa faces the music

The African Transformation movement is petitioning the Western Cape High Court to have the results of the Phala Phala report vote set aside

If the court agrees to the minority party's request, the National Assembly will be forced to vote on the report again

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement is not satisfied with the results of the Phala Phala report vote and wants the Western Cape High Court to set aside the results.

The minority party filed an urgent application in the court, legally challenging the outcome of the National Assembly vote to adopt the report. Parliament responded that it could not reply to the court papers because it was in recess.

The report the ATM is challenging found that President Cyril Ramaphosa Could have violated the constitution and his oath as president for his conduct following the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm, SowetanLIVE reported.

The National Assembly vote was to determine if the report would be adopted in Parliament, but the majority voted against the adoption. Had the report been adopted, an impeachment inquiry against Ramaphosa would have been initiated.

The ATM filed the urgent application because it believes that the procedure of voting on the report was irregular. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula claimed that National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula didn't follow legal procedure when she refused to conduct the vote through secret ballot.

TimesLIVE reported that if the Western Cape High Court agreed to the minority party's request, the National Assembly would have to vote again.

South Africans react to the ATM's court bid on the Phala Phala vote

Citizens weigh in on the ATM's bid to have the Phala Phala vote thrown out.

Below are some reactions:

@ZwaiGMD commented:

"We all know this is an invalid bid from a useless organisation that has never achieved anything of note."

@gamalakheGP claimed:

"If our public representatives can't boldly and confidently take a position and express it in front of the public they represent, it means they're not there to serve the public but their own interests."

Mvuselelo Dule asked

"So Vuyo doesn't know that parliament is in recess?"

Mandla Mn Cube stated:

"ATM is an RET party funded by the Zuptas. You will never hear them raise issues concerning the citizens. Their mandate is to destroy Cyril."

Goba Jnr added:

"ATM is a group (bunch) of confused people who are blinded by their love for Zuma."

