Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has released her findings in the Phala Phala farm theft scandal

Gcaleka stated that there is no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the Executive Ethics Code

South Africans are unsurprised by the findings and claim that the acting PP is trying to secure a permanent post

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa received some good news about the Phala Phala farm theft investigation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is seemingly in the clear for the Phala Phala farm theft scandal. Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas

Source: Getty Images

Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka released her findings into the controversial theft at Ramaphosa's Limpopo game farm and cleared the president of wrongdoing.

Public Protector says Ramaphosa did not violate the Executive Ethics Code

In her findings, Gcaleka stated that the allegation that Ramaphosa violated the provisions of the Executive Ethics Code was unsubstantiated, reports TimesLIVE.

The acting public protector added that there was no conflict of interest between Ramaphosa's constitutional duties and the work on Phala Phala.

Gcaleka stated that Ramaphosa is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the farm, and there was no evidence suggesting that he was present on the day Sudanese businessman Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim arrived on the farm and made a $580 000 (around R10.5 million) purchase.

She added that the transaction at the farm was between private persons. Gcaleka's report conflicts with the findings of an Independent Panel that stated Ramaphosa might have broken his oath of office for his involvement in the Phala Phala saga, reports the Daily Maverick.

South Africans react to the Public Protector's Phala Phala report

Many South Africans took to social media to react to the PP's report findings. Some people were unsurprised by the findings and made a few jokes about it.

Here's what they had to say:

@zabhazabhaizm said:

"That woman is a private protector and not a public protector."

@jerryza27 said:

"No money laundering, no racketeering, no tax evasion, no abuse of power, no violation of any law?"

@KoyiXolani said:

"We are not surprised as we expected that, what was going to shock us was her finding him wanting. Now Zondo must tell us who is continuing with state capture 2.0 since the Guptas have been away, but still, we find the state still captured, now who is it under this administration?"

@Zack_here said:

"She is not putting her job in jeopardy this one. "

@KingSfiso30 said:

"Not surprised. She's not a public protector but the president's protector in fact RamaPhalaphala protector."

