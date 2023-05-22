President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer challenge the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala saga

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya made the announcement at a press briefing on Monday

Mangwenya said Ramaphosa believes the matter is moot but reserves the right to challenge it should the need arise

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

President Cyril Ramaphosa opted not to challenge the Section 89 report. Image: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided not to legally challenge the Section 89 report that discovered he may have violated the Constitution.

A parliamentary committee released a report stating that Ramaphosa broke the law and acted in a way that did not align with his office, reported EWN.

The independent panel said there is prima facie evidence of how the president handled the millions of undeclared US dollars stolen from his game farm in Limpopo.

Presidential spokesperson addresses the media about section 89 report

According to TimesLIVE. Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya briefed the media on Monday afternoon about the president's decision. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The president has been advised, which advice he’s accepted, that the panel report and all issues associated with it have become moot, and they are of no practical and legal consequence because, on the 13th of December 2022, the National Assembly decided to reject the motion to refer the panel report to an impeachment committee."

Citizens react to Ramaposa abandoning his legal pursuit

@AzaniaIzweLethu said:

"Ramaphosa is above the law and scrutiny, he’s alpha and omega of the constitution."

@George_Komape commented:

"The report may not be enforceable but the NPA may use the same to charge him. If not the private prosecutors may use it to charge him."

@sirboring_26 posted:

"The problem here is the ANC deciding whether to investigate Cyril or not clearly shows. They gonna wait until after the elections."

@the_dondon01 mentioned:

"Other presidents have been recalled for much less. The ANC NEC in its current form doesn’t have the cojones to dare recall this president."

@misumuzi_4 posted:

"He was ill-advised in the first place by advisors worse he doesn’t even have the capacity to process advice before taking a decision. Leaderless country!"

6 African leaders to lead mission to Russia and Ukraine to facilitate peace talks, govt welcomes mission

In another story, Briefly News reported that six African leaders are gearing up for a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine.

The South African government released a statement, welcoming the initiative, which is the brainchild of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News