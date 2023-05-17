Six African heads of state will be jetting off to Russia and Ukraine to facilitate peace talks between the warring nations

President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed the peace meeting to Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in separate telephone calls

The African leaders' peace mission comes as South Africa has been called out not abandoning its non-aligned stance on the conflict

PRETORIA - Six African leaders are gearing up for a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to President Cyril Ramaphosa's proposal for an African leader peace mission to Russia and Ukraine. Image: SERGEI GUNEYEV & Ihsaan Haffejee & Stefanie Loos

Source: Getty Images

The South African government released a statement seen by Breifly News, welcoming the initiative, which is the brainchild of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa proposes peace mission to Russian and Ukraine Presidents

According to the statement, President Ramaphosa presented the idea of an African leader-led peace mission to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during separate phone calls.

The aim of the mission is for the African leaders to lead and facilitate peace talks to find a resolution for the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The leaders participating in the peace mission hail from Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa.

African leader peace mission comes amid global pressure for SA to pick a side

The peace mission, which President Ramaphosa said on Tuesday, 16 May, will happen as soon as possible, falls on the backdrop of increased international pressure for South Africa to abandon its policy of non-alignment and pick a side in the conflict.

It also comes as the continued war is driving up grain and fertiliser prices on the continent, The Citizen reported.

The African heads of state will be hosted in both Moscow and Kyiv.

African leaders' Russia-Ukiane peace mission elicits mixed reactions

Below are some reactions:

@hubbubgeorge said:

"They will show the rest of the world how to negotiate a peaceful solution."

@AiryContrary_ asked:

"Africa just pulled an UNO reverse on the West? Try and drag us into your war? Okay, but it will be on terms of PEACE, and now the balls are back in your court."

@MarkAnt96724404 jabbed:

"At least it won't be a rush-rush job. Give them time - will happen before 2030."

@TomloyTom claimed:

"He must be promoting his “unbiased” and “neutral” position!!!"

US warns countries against Russian military involvement after embassy accused SA of supplying arms to Russia

