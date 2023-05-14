The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) is calling for the United States Ambassador to South Africa to pack his bags and leave the country

This comes after Reuben Brigety accused SA of supplying Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine

Brigety retracted his accusation and unreservedly apologised to the South African government and its people

EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF National Chairperson Veronica Mente. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

EKURHULENI - The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) wants Reuben Brigety removed as the United States (US) Ambassador to South Africa (SA).

The EFF National Chairperson, Veronica Mente, made the call at the party's Central Command Team gathering held in Kempton Park, reported SABCNews.

Mente said it was irresponsible of Brigety to accuse SA of selling weapons and ammunition to Russia to help in the invasion of Ukraine. She added that Brigety must pack his things and return home.

Mente said President Cyril Ramaphosa was also to blame for entertaining the speculations and announcing an investigation on a Russian ship docked last year at the Simon's Town Nave Base in Cape Town.

"He should have rubbished such things. He should know the country he’s leading. He should know what is happening in the ports of this country."

US Ambassador apologises to SA over Russia allegations

According to ENCA, Brigety issued an apology on Friday to the South African government for the damning allegations. The US Ambassador tweeted:

"I was grateful for the opportunity to speak with Foreign Minister Pandor this evening and correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks. In our conversation, I re-affirmed the strong partnership between our two countries & the important agenda our Presidents have given us."

Citizens discuss EFF's call for the removal of Reuben Brigety

Grace Sebake said:

"That man is making a lot of mistakes with his country dollars. Now SA is affected economically. He should go indeed."

Roger Tambwe mentioned:

"Eish. What forbids the USA to also remove the South African ambassador from the US? Please leave this situation in the competent hands of Naledi Pandor. "

Burj Salahadin Al Tajmahal commented:

"True, the guy must go. He has no respect for protocol and SA institutions. Last year they issued a Sandton warning without informing Dirco or our institutions."

Thokozani Soni stated:

"If it was us in the US we will be kicked out a long time ago."

Mol Tshidi wrote:

"The day EFF rules this country will be the end of SAfrica. This country will be a failed state just like all the African states."

