A video of a bunch of troublesome children arriving at a discipline camp has gone viral on social media

It appears the kids will be spending their holidays there, and they can be seen in the clip carrying their luggage

The TikTok got a lot of reactions from Mzansi people who are keen on sending their children and relatives there

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of a group of children at a discipline camp goes viral. Image: @risingstarsactors

Source: TikTok

Raising responsible and well-behaved children is no small feat; nowadays, parents have to compete with smart devices for their kids' attention.

Rising Stars Generation posts a video of their discipline camp

Some parents sought help from a non-profit organisation called the Rising Stars Generation in Attridgeville to instil positive behaviours.

The children arrived at the discipline camp and were recorded walking in a straight line. The NPO @risingstarsactors posted the TikTok video on their page and got 361 000 views in one day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the kids carrying their luggage in the TikTok video below

TikTokkers talk about their ill-disciplines children

One TikTok user joked that Luh Twizzy kids should be sent there and have their attitudes corrected. Other people who are interested in sending their kids there enquired about the costs of the camp.

@Lerato said:

"Those Luh Twizzy kids need to come here."

@itsbee_anca asked:

"How much is the registration fee I need to sign up Musa Khawula?"

@siesMunashe asked:

"Do you have a discount for multiple people? My father’s side of the family needs this."

@SiphesihleTee commented:

"Newborns allowed?"

@ThembelihleCele added:

"What's the age range? My brothers need this. My parents clearly forgot how to parent after me (firstborn). They legit tapped out."

@CharmaineNgcobo wrote:

"Age range please, I have 2 toddlers and 1 teen. Need to sign asap."

@siesMunashe commented:

"The best way to get them away from the phones and finally get them to do something outside."

@FisiweSk said:

"This reminds me of a program under the rural development called Narysec."

SA mom gives son taste of his own medicine and throws tantrum at grocery store, video leaves Mzansi laughing

Briefly News reported that most parents have, at one point, dealt with a frustrated child in public. Children who cannot properly communicate their anger end up throwing tantrums in full view of strangers, which might be embarrassing for some parents.

One mother posted a TikTok video of how she ended her son's public tantrum. The boy was so surprised by his mom's behaviour he stared at her with his arms folded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News