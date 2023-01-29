Police Minister Bheki Cele has reacted to the arrest of a Limpopo police officer who was arrested for abuse

The 40-year-old female officer was shown in a video having sexual intercourse with her 10-year-old son

Cele said it is beyond comprehension that a member of the police force can commit such a crime

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

LIMPOPO - Police Minister Bheki Cele has shared thoughts on the arrest of a 40-year-old police officer who molested her 10-year-old son.

Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of an officer who is being charged with sexual abuse. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Limpopo officer was allegedly shown in a viral video having sexual intercourse with the minor.

According to SABC News, Cele reacted to the arrest and said the law will take its course in the matter. He said:

"When you are told that a member of the SAPS has been arrested, it is one of the most painful things. But to do this one is even beyond comprehension, this is not just a member of the SAPS, it’s the real mother of the boy. …She is arrested and to us, she is no more an honourable member, she is a criminal."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The woman who has been charged with the sexual abuse of a minor and other charges that relate to sexual grooming and the creation and distribution of explicit videos will apply for bail in court in Marble Hall on Monday.

Social media users react

Peeps headed to social media to share mixed reactions to the report. Many said the woman does not deserve to live in the community.

@Leon Mhlongo KaMageba Yina said:

"Asibonge minister Cele.. She must get 25 years in jail."

@Dumisani Sdumza Ngubane wrote:

"I have overheard someone saying she was forced to do that thugs pointed a gun at her and recorded that video, Bheki Cele do you think she can do that to her child woooooo."

@Wynanda van Zyl commented:

"In 2020…?????.good heavens....why does it take more than a year to " investigate" such an allegation?"

@Thapedi Tackson added:

"Guys, I think our women need to know that asking a man for sexual assistance is ok they should stop being shy, look now."

Joburg man, Flavio Hlabangwane accused of dismembering his girlfriend says he planned to kill her

In other news, Briefly News reported that murder accused Flavio Hlabangwane has shared more details of what was going through his mind while planning to kill his girlfriend Tshepang Pitse.

Hlabangane who pleaded guilty to premeditated murder said he started planning to kill Pitse after finding that she was cheating on him.

According to SowetanLIVE, Hlabangwane admitted that he plotted to murder his girlfriend and killing, dismembering and disposing of the body parts happened between 1 and 13 November.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News