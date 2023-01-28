A Gauteng man who confessed to murdering his girlfriend and dismembering her body before freezing the parts has shared more gory details

Flavio Hlabangwane said he planned to kill Tshepang Pitse after discovering she was cheating on him

He said he had the plan in motion for a while and even started googling about ways to kill someone

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Flavio Hlabangwane has shared more details of what was going through his mind while planning to kill his girlfriend Tshepang Pitse.

Flavio Hlabangwane has narrated how he planned to murder his girlfriend after she cheated on him. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Hlabangane who pleaded guilty to premeditated murder said he started planning to kill Pitse after finding that she was cheating on him.

According to SowetanLIVE, Hlabangwane admitted that he plotted to murder his girlfriend and killing, dismembering and disposing of the body parts happened between 1 and 13 November.

"She was cheating on me, we tried to resolve the issue but I could not forgive her, we could not resolve the matter. She had asked that we try and fix our relationship. It was during this period that I started contemplating killing her."

TimesLIVE noted that Hlabangwane said he had done some research on the internet on how to take someone's life. He then admitted that he used Tshepang's bank card without her permission and that set his plan in motion.

