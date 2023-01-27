Parliament arsonist accused Zandile Mafe was a no-show in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, January 27

He allegedly refused to leave his cell at Pollsmoor Prison ahead of his expected appearance for the third time

Mafe is facing arson, terrorism and theft charges and is expected to undergo psychiatric evaluation again

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of torching parts of the National Assembly failed to appear in court for the third time, leaving many utterly annoyed.

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe failed to appear in the Western Cape High Court. Image: Leila Dougan & stock image

Source: Getty Images

Prosecutor Mervyn Menigo told News24 that Mafe did not make it to the reception area to be loaded onto the prison truck. He added that the head of the prison also tried to talk him into going to court.

Mafe is expected to be referred for a psychiatric evaluation again. On two other occasions, he refused to go to court once by lying on the floor of his cell and another time, demanded a kettle and other items before his appearance.

The case was postponed to Friday, February 10, SABC News reported. Mafe is facing numerous charges including arson, terrorism and theft.

The arson accused previously complained about his case taking too long.

Zandile Mafe leaves Mzansi annoyed

Moira Taylor said:

“Zuma has taught him well.”

Louis Jousten commented:

“Arrest him for contempt of court.”

Puleng Seitshiro posted:

“Maybe he just wants the verdict, not the trial.”

Wendy Isaacs wrote:

“Pulling a Zuma.”

Maurice Khendla added:

“I just wonder what is his end game, snubbing the court processes is not normal behaviour.”

Parliament fire: R2 billion worth of damage, Zandile Mafe yet to stand trial for setting Parliament ablaze

Briefly News also reported that January 2, marked one year since the National Assembly caught fire.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning at the Parliament precinct and continued to rage on for at least three days.

According to EWN, firefighters were on the scene within six minutes and over 300 men and women were deployed to put out the blaze.

