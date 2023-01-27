A video of a would-be patient throwing what is suspected to be urine on nurses has divided South Africans

The Gauteng Department of Health has since launched an investigation into the incident after a video emerged online

In the clip, the man claimed that he waited hours to be treated before spraying the liquid at the clinic staff

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

EKURHULENI - The Gauteng Department of Health condemned a recent incident where a would-be patient threw what is believed to be urine at clinic staff in Tsakane.

An angry patient allegedly sprayed urine at Ekurhuleni clinic staff after waiting hours to be treated. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

The department has since launched a probe into the matter after a video of the incident began doing its rounds on social media. In the clip, the man can be heard saying he had been waiting for hours without being assisted.

The clinic staff seemed to be seated while on lunch break when the man began complaining about the wait. A short while later he could be seen spraying a liquid, suspected to be urine at the staff who remained seated.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The man could also be heard saying that the clinic would close before he and other patients could be treated. Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko told SowetanLIVE that the incident was inhumane and vulgar.

She said despite the complaints, the attack on the clinic staff could not be justified. Nkomo-Ralehoko also called for the department to investigate the facts surrounding the incident.

The MEC appealed to community members to work alongside the department. She added that the department is committed to improving patient experience at healthcare facilities.

Mzansi divided over man allegedly spraying urine at Ekurhuleni clinic staff

@StingyMan__ said:

“So what’s the issue here? I see people being motivated to go back to work.”

@morwa_seloma commented:

“Horrible indeed.”

@siba_hle wrote:

“I don’t condone this kind of behaviour but hay ngeke some nurses don’t care about patients. All they do is spend more hours on lunches, running their errands during working hours instead of serving the people!”

@Makhalesondela added:

“Nurses should normalise communicating properly with patients if for some reason there are delays in giving assistance. Some of these acts might be avoided.”

Man exposes Tembisa Hospital's filthy ward and patients sleeping on the floor, video sparks social media outcry

Briefly News also reported that a man with the handle @jubs85 posted a damning TikTok video of Tembisa Hospital and its poor healthcare service on Thursday.

The clip exposed sick patients struggling on their own and with no nurse or doctor in sight. Some patients were sleeping on the unclean floor, with rubbish everywhere.

The beds were not neatly arranged and the ward looked like it had been abandoned for some time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News