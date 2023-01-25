Dr Phophi Ramathuba believes she was completely justified in reprimanding a clinic's nurses and manager in front of patients

The Limpopo Health MEC said that her main priority is to protect the lives of patients using public healthcare

SA citizens shared differing opinions online and many praised Ramatuba for standing up for the poor

LIMPOPO - The Health MEC of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, spoke to 702 about her style of leadership that has grabbed headlines.

Recently a video of Ramathuba trended on social media after she was seen calling out the staff of Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane for sitting and relaxing while patients waited in lines.

Ramathuba fiercely reprimanded the manager for taking a lunch break while the clinic was facing a crisis.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramathuba said in her radio interview that she has adopted a habit of popping up at health facilities unannounced to see what patients go through.

“Time in our sector is important. When you are given an opportunity to correct things, correct them and you will deal with whatever consequences later. As they always say, the end justifies the means. You’ve got to make sure lives are protected."

The Public Servants Association (PSA) spokesperson, John Teffo, said Ramathuba's actions were condemnable. According to the association, the MEC is supposed to reprimand staff in private instead of shouting at nurses and managers in front of patients.

“We condemn the Limpopo health MEC’s approach of shouting and disrespecting employees in front of patients, who will tomorrow speak rudely with the same employees.”

Mixed reactions from SA citizens on Dr Ramathuba's leadership style

Lefu Moahlodi said:

"Popi, Faith Mazibuko, Motswaledi and Mbalula are hard-working individuals in the ANC, Panyaza included also."

Lucky Ngidi wrote:

"People don't want the truth those nurses scold patients in front of everyone. Good one MEC you're the voice of the poor."

Simphiwe Zwane posted:

"Nil professionalism. Barbaric style of leadership. The content was good but the execution was nonsense."

Kagiso Maimela suggested:

"Please take the reigns at Eskom."

Octavia Selling mentioned:

"Give this woman a Bells. Patients 1st! We are done with talking nice to mediocre civil servants. Put her as the Minister of Health, then we'll see service delivery!"

