President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africans should not expect an overnight solution to end loadshedding

In his weekly newsletter, the president said that citizens would have to be realistic about the energy crisis

Ramaphosa also said that a team of independent experts is evaluating the problems at Eskom’s power stations

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that, while he understands the frustrations of South Africans, there is no easy solution to end loadshedding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that loadshedding could not be solved overnight. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said citizens would have to be realistic about the energy crisis. He took note that the rolling blackouts wreaked havoc on businesses and numerous sectors which want an immediate solution.

The president said loadshedding was an issue that was years in the making and the response to the issues needed to get to the root of the cause and not just one element.

According to EWN, he said during several meetings, the importance of staying on the course rather than adopting short-term solutions was emphasised.

Ramaphosa also said that a team of independent experts is evaluating the problems at Eskom’s power stations. Six power stations have been identified and over the next few months, additional capacity could be recovered.

The president is committed to reducing the severe impact of loadshedding on businesses and households. SABC News reported that efforts are in place to restore other units at Medupi, Kusile and Koeberg.

Ramaphosa’s remarks on loadshedding leave citizens fuming

Gloria Jean Duplooy said:

“My fellow South Africans, I am shocked but no plan.”

Jean Banks commented:

“So in simple language " deal with it because I don't care" got it.”

Alta Burns wrote”

“Sorry Cyril but I think it's time you and the ANC step down right now.”

Itumeleng Kream Makhafola posted:

“We are tired of hearing lies, we will deal with ANC, next year's elections are closer than they think.”

Phila Ndlovu added:

“Loadshedding is not the only problem we have. The main problem is the ANC.”

