Eskom cleared the air surrounding claims that it would implement permanent Stage 2 and 3 loadshedding

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that, while the measure was considered, it was rejected

The confusion began after Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana said it would take years to resolve the crisis

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has rubbished claims that it would implement permanent Stage 2 and 3 loadshedding across the country.

Eskom refuted claims that permanent loadshedding would be implemented for the next two years. Image: Dean Hutton

Source: Getty Images

The announcement came after various reports suggested that the power utility declared non-stop loadshedding for the next two years. Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that the measure was considered and was rejected.

He said former CEO Andrè de Ruyter claimed that permanent loadshedding would not be possible because Eskom cannot guarantee that the power outages would remain at low levels, according to BusinessTech.

The confusion surrounding the implementation of permanent loadshedding began after Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana said that the power utility would need about two years to fix the energy crisis.

“We want to create some predictability by implementing some level of a permanent stage of between Stage 2 and 3 loadshedding for the next two years in order to give sufficient space for maintenance while giving the country a level of predictability or consistency to plan livelihoods better,” said Makwana.

He added that moving from one stage to another in a short span of time is not good for local businesses. According to SABC News, Makwana added that teams at the power stations are working hard to create a reliable power supply.

