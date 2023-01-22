Eskom has announced that they are working tirelessly to reduce loadshedding in the country

The power utility country said that South Africans should brace for permanent Stages 2 and 3 for the next two years

Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday 22 January, Eskom chair Mpho Makwana said people must look for proactive ways to look for smart ways to use electricity

South Africans should brace for more loadshedding in the coming years. The power utility company said power outages are expected to continue in the next few years but will be reduced to Stages 2 and 3.

Eskom chair Mpho Makwana and CEO Andre de Ruyter made these sentiments during a media briefing on Sunday, 22 January.

Eskom says implementing Stages 2 and 3 permanently for two years is a necessary evil

According to TimesLIVE, Eskom chair Mpho Makwana said implementing permanent loadshedding for the next two years will enable the embattled utility company to maintain the constrained system and to provide consistency in outages for the country.

The country has been hit with persistent loadshedding reaching Stage 8 which sparked outrage among South Africans. Eskom assured the nation that the chances of going back to Stage 8 are now slim but said things could change at any given time.

"I can assure you that we are working with world-class teams who know exactly what to do. So the chance of a total blackout is reduced however the system still remains unpredictable and volatile."

South Africans react to the Eskom loadshedding update

South Africans headed to Twitter to dish their thoughts following Eskom's media briefing. Many blasted the utility company for failing to provide power.

@LehlohonoloL_SA said:

"The announcement made by the embattled #Eskom that we will be placed on permanent stage 2 or 3 loadshedding for the next 2 years, with no guarantees after that, is an admission by our government and Eskom that they have failed to solve the electricity crisis. #LoadsheddingUpdate!"

@GaytonMcK noted:

"When we said that we have done better than any municipality in SA regarding Eskom debt, the lazy media said that we are lying. We have paid R60 625 951.63 in 6 months. I wanna thank the whole coalition, staff & residents.We still paid salaries & R500k every on month water bill."

