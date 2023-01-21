The police have called on South Africans to find better ways to resolve domestic issues following another murder

A woman who was on the run after stabbing her twin sister to death and axing her dead body was arrested two days later

According to reports, the horrible incident happened after a disagreement between the two sisters

LIMPOPO - A 36-year-old woman is in police custody after she stabbed her twin sister to death.

The lady reportedly fled the scene after committing the crime but the police managed to arrest her two days later.

A woman stabs her sister and axes the body

In a matter that has shocked many, a woman reportedly stabbed her twin sister several times after an argument. The 36-year-old woman took the axe and axed the body.

TimesLIVE reports that the Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the incident claiming that the dead twin sister was lying in a pool of blood when they arrived at the scene. She was certified dead at the scene.

"Police were called to the scene of domestic violence and on their arrival they found a female victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The victim was certified dead on the scene."

The suspect flees the scene after killing her twin sister

According to News24, the suspect allegedly fled the scene after murdering her twin sister but was arrested two days later. The police called for South Africans to find better ways to solve problems instead of using violence.

"The incident is very disturbing and unfortunate, especially the brutal manner in which the suspect attacked her own sister. We appeal to community members to find amicable ways of approaching domestic-related challenges instead of resorting to violence."

