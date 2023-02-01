Four police officers have been arrested for attacking and assaulting a Nigerian foreign national on 9 January

The Nigerian man was beaten so badly for not producing his ID that he fell into a coma for nine days

The officer faces charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Four police officers from the Boksburg North Visible Policing unit were arrested on Wednesday, 1 February, for brutally beating a Nigerian national into a coma over identification documents.

Four police officers are behind bars for beating a Nigerian national into a coma. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the incident happened on 9 January when a man and his friends were told to produce their identity documents by the police officer.

When the victim couldn't produce an original copy of his document, the four policemen transported him to the police station, where they beat him senselessly.

The Nigerian man was later admitted to a hospital to receive medical attention. The victim fell into a coma for nine days.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Nigerian Consulate received information that the man was in a coma because of the beating he sustained from the police officers. The consulate promptly notified Ipid of the attack, after which the police watchdog conducted a thorough investigation, eNCA reported.

According to Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping the officers include a sergeant and three constables. The cops were arrested at their workplace and are being detained at the Boksburg police station.

Each officer has been charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice, IOL reported.

The group will make their first appearance in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Friday, 3 February.

South African weigh in on the police officer who assaulted the Nigerian man

@Bottomtop15 asked:

"Correct me if I am wrong but isn't this what the apartheid police were accused of being guilty of? What does that say about the current government?"

@KatlegoKaG demanded:

"These police officials are disgusting and must be jailed. What they did is unforgivable."

@FloydMakhubele_ claimed:

"If they can dig deep, 70% of our officers are dirty and should be arrested."

@Ta_Longz added:

"Jail is a wonderful place to be for law enforcement. They will get 5 star treatment."

Police officer and 5 others nabbed with suspected hijacked vehicle and cooking oil worth R1.3 million

In another story, Briefly News reported that a police officer was among the six arrested for possessing alleged stolen vehicles and cooking oil worth R1.3 million in eMalahleni.

The arrest came after police traced a highjacked truck to a property in Clewer, eMalahleni. Upon investigations, a vehicle and two trailers were found on the property.

The six suspects, including the 43-year-old officer linked to the Vosman police station, attempted to flee but were caught. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24 that the trailers were loaded with cooking oil with a value of about R1.3 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News