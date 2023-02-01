A police officer is expected to appear in court after being caught with suspected hijacked vehicles and cooking oil worth R1.3 million

MPUMALANGA - A police officer was among the six arrested for possessing alleged stolen vehicles and cooking oil worth R1.3 million in eMalahleni.

A police officer was among the six arrested for being in possession of a suspected hijacked vehicle and cooking oil worth R1.3 million. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The arrest came after police traced a highjacked truck to a property in Clewer, eMalahleni. Upon investigations, a vehicle and two trailers were found on the property.

The six suspects, including the 43-year-old officer linked to the Vosman police station, attempted to flee but were caught. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24 that the trailers were loaded with cooking oil with a value of about R1.3 million.

Police investigations are continuing to establish if the suspects are linked to similar crimes. The six are expected to appear in the eMalahleni Magistrate's Court.

The suspects face numerous charges including hijacking and possession of suspected stolen properties.

Alleged oil thieves released from police custody

Meanwhile, three suspects arrested in connection with the robbery of the Willowton Group’s storage warehouse in Gauteng were released from police custody. The trio could not be linked to the robbery.

According to IOL, the remaining eight suspects appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court. They face charges of business robbery and possession of presumed stolen property.

Hawks issued a round of applause for nabbing Eskom employee behind R800 000 hydraulic oil theft

Briefly News also reported that the Hawks have arrested an Eskom employee for the alleged theft of 10 drums of hydraulic oil from the power utility stores facility in Mpumalanga.

The power utilities general manager for security, Advocate Karen Pillay, applauded the authorities for their swift response to the serious issue of infrastructure crime, which is wreaking havoc on the already ailing electrical grid.

According to SABC News, the stolen drums are worth R800 000, and the hydraulic oil thief was apprehended on Monday, 17 October, after an extensive internal investigation.

