The South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape is looking into the murders of 10 people

They were gunned down on Wednesday, 1 February in two separate incidents

South Africans are appalled by the recent spike in mass murders and wonder if the country has taken a leaf from America's book

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

QUNU - Tragedy struck two families in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 1 February.

Two family units were destroyed on Wednesday night, 1 February after they were gunned down in two separate incidents. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The South African Police Services has confirmed that 10 people were killed in two separate incidents in the province.

7 Family members murdered in Qunu

According to News24, the police were on the scene at a village in Qunu where seven family members were gunned down by unknown assailants.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The cops indicated that they had little information about what happened, but it seems as though the murders took place on Wednesday night.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, the attack took place just before midnight. The victims were four men and three women aged between 32 and 46.

Three people killed in Mthatha

In another part of the Eastern Cape, three family members were shot dead at a homestead in Thantseka near Mthatha on Wednesday night at around 8pm.

The assailants are said to have stormed the house and murdered a 62-year-old woman and her 13-year-old grandson, according to EWN. The suspects later killed the woman's 44-year-old daughter.

Kinana stated that the police are still looking into the motives behind the murders and have called on the public to come forward with any information.

The recent mass murders occurred a few days after eight people were gunned down at a birthday party in Gqeberha over the weekend.

South Africans react to the mass shootings in the Eastern Cape

@ThaboKeppler said:

"We are a trigger-happy country that no longer values human life..."

@6e7620e61e6a4f6 said:

"It was Durban, now Eastern Cape, really we don't have a good story to tell about our republic. It's murder every day. Heaven help us all."

@XhakazaMdu said:

"What's happening with these killings in Eastern Cape?"

@kalenga_dr said:

"Where do South Africans get that urge, audacity, and courage of solving their differences by splitting blood all the time? Barbaric."

@Mtika36101742 said:

"@MYANC reckons South Africa will be crime free by 2030. They have a plan to combat crime and do away with it in seven years. They'll also do away with loadshedding in about 12 months."

@GarisheNcumisa said:

"Imagine if we all owned guns with the idea of defending ourselves in case we face such attacks. Imagine the mess more than the mess we already find ourselves in as SAns."

Bheki Cele expected to visit birthday celebration mass shooting, sparking anger: “What does this visit do?”

Briefly News previously reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the scene of a mass murder on Monday, 30 January, leaving many fuming.

At least eight people at a birthday party were killed when gunmen opened fire on a group on Sunday, 29 January. Cele and Police Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola are among those who will visit the crime scene.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu told TimesLIVE that two unknown gunmen entered a home in Kwazakele and randomly shot at guests. The shooting also left three people fighting for their lives in the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News