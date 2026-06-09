SOUTH AFRICA– The AmaNdebele King Makhosonke II Mabhena passed away after reigning for over four decades.

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Ndebele king Makhosonke II has passed away. Image: @GDCoGTA

Source: Twitter

According to MDN News, which posted the announcement on its @MDNnewss X account, King Makhosonke died on 9 June 2026. The cause of his death remains unclear. King Makhosonke II was coronated in 1986 and ruled over the amaNdebele nation for forty years. He was recognized by the Nhlapo Commission as the senior and legitimate king of the Ndebele nation.

King Makhosonke II was known for championing community development and education initiatives in KwaMhlanga. He was also an advocate for preserving the Ndebele heritage and culture.

Read the tweet on X here:

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President Cyril Ramaphosa conveys condolences

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who recently addressed the nation, conveyed his condolences after King Makhosonke II’s passing. He said his thoughts and prayers go to the Royal Household, Queen Sekhothali and the Ndebele and Basotho Nation where she is descended. He hailed the late King as a pillar of national unity in diversity and a champion of development, who included land restitution and education as part of his vision.

Read the statement on X here:

ActionSA in Mpumalanga also conveyed its condolences to the King’s family. The party posted a short statement in his honour on its ActionSA Mpumalanga X account.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies age 95

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former Prime Minister of the Zulu Kingdom, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, died in 2023 at the age of 95. The founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party died after an extended period of hospitalisaton.

Source: Briefly News