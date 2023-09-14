A group of Maskandi singers broke protocol and marched in son g to Ulundi to pay their respects to the fallen prince, Mangosuthu Buthelezi

In the delegation were popular artists Thokozani Langa and Khuzani Mpungose, who were captured in a video

Social media users were not impressed with the family's decision to ask the community to stay away from the monarch's home due to customary practices

A group of Maskandi singers marched in song to Prince Mangosuthu's Ulundi home to pay their respects. Images: @ZiyandaNgcobo, @Ndumiso37236174, @themankhosi

A group of Maskandi singers could not keep still until the open window for visits at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's home following his death on 9 September.

Maskandi singers visit Prince Buthelezi's Ulundi home

Journalist @ZiyandaNgcobo took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a video of the group of singers and captioned:

"Despite the family asking for people not to come to KwaPhindangene, uMaskandi has descended upon #MangosuthuButhelezi’s home to pay their condolences. Popular Maskandi artists Thokozani Langa and Khuzani Mpungose are part of this delegation. @Newzroom405 #RIPShenge"

Watch Zinyanda's video below:

Social media users react to the Maskandi singers' gesture

The community's eagerness to send condolences to the nonagenarian's home confused some netizens as it is expected to allow people to pay their respects. This is what was said:

@Wandilemsomix was confused:

"Hawu, why did the family ask people not to come?"

@ZiyandaNgcobo explained:

"They are preparing for the funeral and the return of Buthelezi’s remains tomorrow as per their traditions and customs."

@PhumzileNtomb11 was proud:

"Oksalayo bafikile ngeke babajikise nabo bazokhala Fuze, umzuzu nehora nosuku akubalwa."

@PhumlaniNdwand7 noticed:

"Usale kanjani u Thibela 'ahiiiiiiyaaaaa!!!'?"

@Lindi44693445 protested:

"The family must chill out."

@LubeloVan explained:

"Calm down, they were warmly welcome."

Boipatong survivors react to Mangosuthu Buthelezi's passing

In another Briefly News report, the survivors and family members of the Boipatong massacre expressed disappointment in the late Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader passing without acknowledging the truth.

Scores of people died in the Vanderbijlpark township after assassins rumoured to be hostel members of the IFP massacred innocent people in 1992 for politically influenced reasons.

They expressed hopelessness following Gatsha and his suspected associates, who they believe were linked to the mass murders.

