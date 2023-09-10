Survivors of the Boipatong massacre are disappointed that Mangosuthu Buthelezi did not reveal the truth about the incident before his passing

The massacre, which took place 31 years ago, claimed 45 lives and was allegedly orchestrated by local IFP hostel residents

One of the survivors complained about the lack of closure and truth surrounding the historic tragedy

Survivors of the Boipatong massacre that occurred in June 1992 in the Vaal region of Gauteng have reacted to the passing of former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Buthelezi's passing raises unanswered questions

Some survivors reportedly believe Buthelezi has taken the truth about the brutal Boipatong incident with him to the grave.

According to SABCNews, Zamile Latha, a 55-year-old who lost three of his relatives in the massacre, expressed disappointment that Buthelezi did not reveal the truth to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) regarding his supporters' involvement in the tragedy.

“Even today, we remain in the dark, unaware of the events and those responsible for our suffering. I do not think we will hear anything from anyone. National Party is no longer there. Mr Buthelezi is no longer there as the leader of the IFP. De Klerk is no longer there as the leader of the National Party.”

Buthelezi's death opens old wounds

The tragic event saw the loss of 45 lives and was attributed to local IFP hostel residents. They were members and supporters of Buthelezi's party and allegedly collaborated with apartheid security forces.

Buthelezi passed away at his home in KwaZulu-Natal early Saturday morning at 95.

SA citizens discuss the Boipatong massacre

Xolani Hymnist Dywili stated:

"IFP murderers acted under the instructions of Gatsha Buthelezi."

Sibusiso Mthombheni added

"These are the stories that need to be front and centre at this time, not this thing of putting Buthelezi on a pedestal, which is an insult to those who were massacred by his thugs."

Poelo Ben mentioned:

"Buthelezi will remain a curse to this country because he has fashioned violence. Look at Kwa-Zulu political killings in Gauteng hostel killings, Izinkabi killings in the taxi environment."

Kagiso Jafta said:

"We are making noise, it's too late. We are cowards let's be honest South Africa."

Ura Russ wrote:

"Let's leave the dead we didn't say anything when he was alive."

Sugar Sucre Shukela posted:

"We'll never forget."

