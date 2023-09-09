The nation is mourning the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who was the longest-serving AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister

Buthelezi died in the early hours of Saturday morning, almost two weeks after turning 95

South African citizens expressed their sadness online and reflected on Buthelezi's royal bloodline

Mangosuthu Buthelezi has died. Image: Chris Jackson and Cynthia Johnson

Source: Getty Images

Buthelezi held the longest tenure as AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, serving three consecutive Zulu kings, including King Cyprian Bhekuzulu.

Royal lineage unveiled

He played a pivotal role in facilitating King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's rise to the throne. Born to Chief Mathole Buthelezi and Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu, his lineage is deeply intertwined with Zulu royalty, reported SABCNews.

Buthelezi linked to King Shaka

His maternal ancestry can be traced back to King Solomon kaDinizulu, establishing a direct connection to the esteemed founder of the Zulu nation, King Shaka. According to The Africa, on his paternal side, his great-grandfather was Chief Mnyamana Buthelezi, who served as Prime Minister to King Cetshwayo.

Prince Buthelezi entered matrimony with Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila on July 2, 1952.

SA bids farewell to Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Mathathu Phindile mentioned:

"Sokalisa, Shenge , Mnyamana . Uhambe kahle baba."

Mjuda Alfred Lisiba wrote:

"He was his own man. He withstood all kinds of abuse and attacks to which he responded in kind. Built his party into a very formidable, and at times, fear-inducing force and was also a stabilising force to the monarchy."

Stephano DiMera added:

"He also spearheaded the Boipatong Massacre."

Teboho Thekiso stated:

"Rest in peace prime Mangosuthu Buthelezi."

Sopan Msankhe Ngulube wrote:

"Lala uphumule ngoxolo baba buthelezi shenge siyakhala singabantwana bako kumanje."

Mpho Molefe mentioned:

"Impisi used to march from Nancefield hostel, Dube hostel, Diepkloof hostel, Jabulani hostel heading to Jabulani Amphitheatre. On their way to and from, they killed a lot of black people."

